Member of Parliament Especially Concerned for 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians in Puerto Vallarta

As our own Just Mindy reported on Sunday, Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination, exploded into chaos after Mexican forces killed the country’s most powerful drug kingpin, El Mencho. Flights to Puerto Vallarta were canceled, and the Toronto Star reported that Canadian tourists were being ordered to shelter in place amid the violent unrest.

Advertisement

Canadian Member of Parliament Heather McPherson of the New Democratic Party expressed special concern for members of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community. (For those who don't know, the 2S stands for two-spirited, and because it represents indigenous transgender people, the 2S got pushed to the front of the line.)

Many Canadians, especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, are in Puerto Vallarta, where violence has quickly escalated. A shelter-in-place order is in effect.



Please stay vigilant and consult the Government of Canada travel advisories for Mexico: https://t.co/3OYCPgpZ7k — Heather McPherson (@HMcPhersonNDP) February 22, 2026

What?? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 23, 2026

Can you meet with and pressure the Mexican cartel terror groups to be 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusive? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 23, 2026

Do you people ever stop to listen to yourselves for even one minute? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 23, 2026

I’m sure the Cartel has proper DEI training and policies in place https://t.co/DZBrBXlilq — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) February 23, 2026

Please translate “2SLGBTQIA” to Spanish. — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) February 23, 2026

No way this is real. — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) February 23, 2026

"especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+"



How are those Canadians in PV different from non-alphabet Canadians in PV?



Why are you like this? — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) February 22, 2026

Could you just be normal for 1 day and hope everyone gets home safely? — Chris Minister of Smartarsery (@CSmartarsery) February 22, 2026

What does sexual orientation have to do with this? — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) February 23, 2026

Is Puerto Vallarta some kind of homosexual Mecca? — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) February 23, 2026

Not progressive enough! Next time I want a land acknowledgement before hitting the trans button please. — Tim Thielmann (@timthielmann) February 23, 2026

The Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ community is vacationing on stolen land.

"especially members of the

2SLGBTQIA+"



The sacred caste. — Woman ® (@HurricaneHecate) February 23, 2026

Cartel violence affects everyone but especially gays because? Embarassing. — RichardPayneFromBeeton (@FromPayne) February 22, 2026

We've heard there's fear that the cartels might take hostages, but we didn't know they had an eye out for the Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ community. How do you say that in Spanish?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!