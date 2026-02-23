Member of Parliament Especially Concerned for 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians in Puerto Vallarta

Rep. Ilhan Omar's SOTU Guest Is Activist Who Went Viral for Being Dragged...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 23, 2026
Twitter

As our own Just Mindy reported on Sunday, Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination, exploded into chaos after Mexican forces killed the country’s most powerful drug kingpin, El Mencho. Flights to Puerto Vallarta were canceled, and the Toronto Star reported that Canadian tourists were being ordered to shelter in place amid the violent unrest.

Canadian Member of Parliament Heather McPherson of the New Democratic Party expressed special concern for members of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community. (For those who don't know, the 2S stands for two-spirited, and because it represents indigenous transgender people, the 2S got pushed to the front of the line.)

The Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ community is vacationing on stolen land.

We've heard there's fear that the cartels might take hostages, but we didn't know they had an eye out for the Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ community. How do you say that in Spanish?

