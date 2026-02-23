David Hogg Brought Up to Speed About Fast and Furious Scandal

How old was David Hogg during the Obama administration? The anti-gun activist and Parkland mass shooting "survivor" came across an image of what are allegedly members of a drug cartel in Mexico, all dressed up in their commando cosplay like they think they're ICE agents or something. Hogg wanted us to know that 90 percent of the guns used by the cartels come from the United States.

You guys wanna take a wild guess at where 90% of the guns used by the cartel come from? It’s America. Our weak gun laws are literally arming the cartels that perpetuate so much of the violence driving mass migration. https://t.co/IGdMKt5DDg — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 23, 2026

First, even PolitiFact disputes the 90 percent figure, which was cited, ironically, by President Barack Obama on a visit to Mexico in 2009. The ATF "doesn't have statistics for all weapons in Mexico, where gun sales are largely prohibited; it is based only on guns that the Mexican government sent to the ATF for tracing and that the ATF found were traceable."

Second …

Truth comes at you… Fast and Furious. https://t.co/lqWxKuvNDe — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 23, 2026

Wow, you’re telling me now for the first time pic.twitter.com/H1r8h8fBjT — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) February 23, 2026

Yes. We know who armed them.

Operation Fast and Furious was a national scandal and the person responsible never went to prison. — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) February 23, 2026

I will take “who is Eric Holder” for a $100, Alex. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 23, 2026

They came from Obama, yes. — Brother Shackleford (@Hotchkiz) February 23, 2026

It's not weak gun laws. Look up Operation Fast and Furious which took place under the Obama administration that allowed illegal firearms to be trafficked to Mexican cartels. — donking (@donking) February 23, 2026

Ask Eric Holder how they got many of them. — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) February 23, 2026

Congress tried to ask Eric Holder, but he wouldn't talk and was held in contempt of Congress, leading to no consequences of any kind.

This post spectacularly backfired (pun intended). — V T (@SlipvonFreud) February 23, 2026

Definitely no way that any of those guns came from the Mexican military, right? The US have over 800 gun laws on the books. What law would you add that would stop people from doing illegal things? — Andy Stumpf (@AndyStumpf77) February 23, 2026

The cartel doesn't use a bunch of semiautomatic rifles, you moron.



They get most of their hardware from the Mexican military or overseas. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) February 23, 2026

I wish the government would let me buy those guns. — Ronald Camillo (@ronald_camillo) February 23, 2026

Wanna know who stops gun smuggling in and out of the country? Yep, it’s that department you want to abolish. — Joe (@joe2boogaloo) February 23, 2026

This is just like Gov. JB Pritzker claiming all of the guns in Chicago came from Indiana. If only other states would ban guns, Chicago gangs would be blowing bubbles at each other.

