David Hogg Brought Up to Speed About Fast and Furious Scandal

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

How old was David Hogg during the Obama administration? The anti-gun activist and Parkland mass shooting "survivor" came across an image of what are allegedly members of a drug cartel in Mexico, all dressed up in their commando cosplay like they think they're ICE agents or something. Hogg wanted us to know that 90 percent of the guns used by the cartels come from the United States.

First, even PolitiFact disputes the 90 percent figure, which was cited, ironically, by President Barack Obama on a visit to Mexico in 2009. The ATF "doesn't have statistics for all weapons in Mexico, where gun sales are largely prohibited; it is based only on guns that the Mexican government sent to the ATF for tracing and that the ATF found were traceable."

Second …

Congress tried to ask Eric Holder, but he wouldn't talk and was held in contempt of Congress, leading to no consequences of any kind.

This is just like Gov. JB Pritzker claiming all of the guns in Chicago came from Indiana. If only other states would ban guns, Chicago gangs would be blowing bubbles at each other.

***

