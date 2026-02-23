NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out...
Rep. Jason Crow Says ICE Agents Are Parading Around in Commando Cosplay

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 23, 2026
AP

Rep. Jason Crow of the Seditious Six appeared on Meet the Press on MS NOW to explain his stance against funding DHS, even though ICE is already funded through 2029 thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill. He did everything he could to disparage ICE agents, accusing them of parading around in "Commando Cosplay."

Crow was eviscerated in a long post by lowly State Guardsman Mike Kilo.

The post continues:

… former Army Ranger. Let’s see if you have the guts to answer:

1. Unless you’re all bark and no bite, how are you going to enforce the national gun ban you want if not by sending cosplaying federal commandos house to house forcibly confiscating all the lawfully purchased guns that aren’t handed over?

2. I’m not giving my guns up without a fight. Are you personally willing to shoot me and each member of my family - along with our dog for being a tripping hazard - in the head inside our own home for standing our ground against your assault on the Second Amendment? Because that’s what it will take. 

3. If you’re not personally willing to pull the trigger, how can you in good conscious send others to do it?

4. If your answer is you’re not planning to actually enforce a law that will be ignored by 95% of gun owners, what is the point of enacring that law? 

5. Don’t unenforced laws just breed contempt for the law and the justice system?

6. Or are you just pandering to the woke white box wine and Xanax addicted suburban Denver moms who form your primary base of political support?

Show some real guts. Have the courage to honestly answer these questions.

Why don't we find a fashion designer who could design more appropriate uniforms for ICE members … ones that aren't intimidating. It reminds this editor of the time President Barack Obama blamed National Park uniforms for scaring minorities away.  “The Park Service law-enforcement vehicles look like those used by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services,” the coalition making up the Centennial Coalition explained, “and uniforms have law enforcement connotations, both of which present a significant impediment to engaging all Americans.”

Crow can go crow about that. Why are park rangers in Commando Cosplay?

***

Tags:

DHS ICE MILITARY SECOND AMENDMENT

