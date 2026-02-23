Rep. Jason Crow Says ICE Agents Are Parading Around in Commando Cosplay

Rep. Jason Crow of the Seditious Six appeared on Meet the Press on MS NOW to explain his stance against funding DHS, even though ICE is already funded through 2029 thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill. He did everything he could to disparage ICE agents, accusing them of parading around in "Commando Cosplay."

ICE agents are parading around America’s streets in the same gear I wore in combat overseas.



It’s Commando Cosplay. And it’s bullshit.



Federal agents should be targeting violent criminals, not murdering American civilians. pic.twitter.com/FGhoYRoTGw — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) February 22, 2026

Why are you against enforcing longstanding bipartisan US immigration laws?



Why do you favor illegal aliens over American citizens? — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) February 22, 2026

Sedition seems to be an ongoing thing for you, isn't it? — Tinydiamond (@Tinydiamond60) February 23, 2026

Why did you wear it overseas? Was it because terrorists might threaten your family if they discovered your identity?



Imagine our guys having to wear it here at home because of traitorous douche bags like you.



You’re a disgrace. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 23, 2026

You’re not a military hero. You’re a traitor who committed sedition. You’ve disgraced the US Military and your reputation is forever ruined. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 22, 2026

It’s not the same gear Army soldiers wore. He either doesn’t know that which is kind of scary, or think you’re too stupid to know it and is lying to you, which is also scary in a different way. https://t.co/vcmrJ8qIsw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 23, 2026

He knows the difference. — John W (@txradioguy) February 23, 2026

He's lying. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 23, 2026

There it is. The daily obligatory Jason Crow "I served in combat" post. Check the box. — Mr. Lincoln (@lincmorris) February 23, 2026

Taking your post at face value for a moment.



"If" ICE were targeting the most violent and dangerous criminals, why would you be objecting to their protective gear? Why would that gear be an issue? Why are you mad they have that gear given your belief of their purpose? https://t.co/xHAhBIB73R — Koookiiing🥳👍🏻🌞 (@Koookiiing) February 23, 2026

To think this makes you look tough is an insult to every human with eyes and ears.



Since ICE is so bad, ask ICE to send all the detainees to your neighborhood… your street.



Deal? — Ryan Arthur (@Ryan_Arthur_xyz) February 23, 2026

Got it. Federal law enforcement agents must dress in a way that Jason Crow, whoever that is, approves of. Life Tip: you aren't nearly as important as you seem to think you are. — Rod McDonald (@weldsavant) February 23, 2026

Crow was eviscerated in a long post by lowly State Guardsman Mike Kilo.

Jason, I know you think that’s a clever dunk. And I know you think your stint in the Regiment gives your political opinions special weight. So here are some serious questions. I’m just a lowly State Guardsman. Whose METL is focused on civil support. You claim to be a badass… — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) February 23, 2026

The post continues:

… former Army Ranger. Let’s see if you have the guts to answer: 1. Unless you’re all bark and no bite, how are you going to enforce the national gun ban you want if not by sending cosplaying federal commandos house to house forcibly confiscating all the lawfully purchased guns that aren’t handed over? 2. I’m not giving my guns up without a fight. Are you personally willing to shoot me and each member of my family - along with our dog for being a tripping hazard - in the head inside our own home for standing our ground against your assault on the Second Amendment? Because that’s what it will take. 3. If you’re not personally willing to pull the trigger, how can you in good conscious send others to do it? 4. If your answer is you’re not planning to actually enforce a law that will be ignored by 95% of gun owners, what is the point of enacring that law? 5. Don’t unenforced laws just breed contempt for the law and the justice system? 6. Or are you just pandering to the woke white box wine and Xanax addicted suburban Denver moms who form your primary base of political support? Show some real guts. Have the courage to honestly answer these questions.

He hates cosplay when its defending our country, but claims its all good when dudes want to enter a women's spaces. — MojoSurfer (@mojo_surfer) February 23, 2026

Not any different from most local law enforcement these days. But you don’t have shit to say about that. Shut up and sit down. https://t.co/4nq7by5tar — awakened (@awakene44042307) February 22, 2026

Why don't we find a fashion designer who could design more appropriate uniforms for ICE members … ones that aren't intimidating. It reminds this editor of the time President Barack Obama blamed National Park uniforms for scaring minorities away. “The Park Service law-enforcement vehicles look like those used by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services,” the coalition making up the Centennial Coalition explained, “and uniforms have law enforcement connotations, both of which present a significant impediment to engaging all Americans.”

Crow can go crow about that. Why are park rangers in Commando Cosplay?

***

