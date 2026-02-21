Texas Dems Looking Into 8-Month 'Coverup' of ICE Agent Killing a Citizen

Seeking a Better Life... at America's Expense: Expired Student Visa Scammer Bilks Seniors...
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

When Renee Good was shot by an ICE agent whom she was trying to run down with her SUV, liberals hoped that they had their new George Floyd. Riots didn't ignite, though, even after the shooting of Alex Pretti soon afterward. As we reported last week, though, a dance troupe recreated their deaths via interpretive dance in front of the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Now, Texas Democrats are citing a story in Newsweek that they hope will turn into the next Renee Good. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa says that before there were Renee Good and Alex Pretti, there was Ruben Ray Martinez, another American citizen shot by a federal agent.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez is also on the case and says that ICE is profiling Latinos.

Also promising to look into the cover-up of Martinez's death is Rep. Joaquin Castro:

"… 8-month cover up."

Newsweek reported on Friday:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has told Newsweek that a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent fired "defensive shots" at a driver after he "intentionally ran over" another federal agent.

Immigration agents shot and killed Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, on March 15, 2025, in South Padre Island, Texas, but the involvement of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) HSI unit was not publicly disclosed at the time.

In a statement to Newsweek, DHS said HSI agents were assisting the South Padre Island Police Department following a major accident.

"A driver of a blue Ford intentionally ran over a Homeland Security Investigation special agent resulting in him being on the hood of the vehicle. Upon witnessing this, another agent fired defensive shots to protect himself, his fellow agents, and the general public," a spokesperson for the agency said.

"The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The agent who was ran over sustained a knee injury and was taken to the hospital." Newsweek has been unable to independently corroborate the agency’s account.

Newsweek has been unable to corroborate anyone's account, but they went ahead with the story, putting qualifying quotation marks around "defensive shots" and "intentionally ran over."

What they don't have that they did have in Good's case is video of the incident.

There was no cover-up. ICE investigated the incident fully after it happened. It just didn't have the advantage of a video to go viral on social media.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

