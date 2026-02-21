Sixth-Grade Special Needs Student Left Behind at Anti-ICE School Walkout

We could do posts on nothing but anti-ICE school walkouts. As we reported, creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener joined in on an elementary school walkout and interviewed the fourth-grade boy who organized it. At some schools, teachers and administrators join in. We're reading about more and more parents who aren't happy with schools letting their minor children out of class to go play in the street without getting their permission. A couple of kids have been hit by cars during these "field trips with signs."

A student was hit by a car while participating in an anti-ICE walkout at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. @StasiKamoutsas @GovRonDeSantis @LakesOnTop @pbcsd pic.twitter.com/HnIbIlaHbz — Ally (@AllyJKiss) February 19, 2026

Dundee Middle School decided to have an anti-ICE walkout, and somehow, special needs sixth-grader Richard Harley got caught up in the action. He ended up alone by the highway, calling his mother to tell her he was scared and needed to be picked up.

An 11-year-old called his mom from the side of a busy highway, alone and terrified: “I’m very scared… come pick me up.”



His school didn’t even notice he was gone.



While Dundee Middle School was consumed by an ICE walkout, Harley — an 11-year-old with a federally protected… pic.twitter.com/aZdFhIbi8m — Jake (@JakeCan72) February 20, 2026

The post continues:

… disability plan — was left behind. He wandered miles from campus during the chaos, all the way to Rt. 72 & Randall Rd — one of the busiest intersections in the county. No absence alert. No tardy notification. Nothing. Harley has an IEP — a legally binding federal plan schools must follow to protect students with special needs. Not a suggestion. A contract. His mom Alexa Blasdell: “If they can’t keep my kid safe, they need to take accountability for that.” The district cited student privacy. A child walked miles alone in traffic. Those are not the same conversation. Dundee Middle School didn’t just fail Harley — they violated a federal agreement they signed. And now he refuses to go back. He’s 11. He shouldn’t have to be scared to go to school

OMG. An 11-year-old child with special needs found MILES away from school after he was left behind during an anti-ICE walkout.



The boy ended up calling his mother, who was unaware that a walkout had occurred



Why do schools keep allowing these to happen?pic.twitter.com/eAKGyxamME — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2026

The school is on the hook for this, hold them accountable. Sue them till they bleed, and then sue them some more. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) February 20, 2026

Endangering the welfare of a child with special needs! Great job. 🤬 — TC Mack (@waterboy2192) February 20, 2026

As the parent of a daughter with special needs- I can’t even imagine…. — Sandy Thomas Johnson (@SandyThomasJoh1) February 20, 2026

No more federal dollars. Fire the teachers. Sue the school board. — Gwynoki (@Gwynoki196983) February 20, 2026

He could have been hit by a car or abducted. This is not oversight this is neglect! They knew he was with them! — Roni Jaure (@RoniJaure) February 20, 2026

Imagine if he didn't have a cell phone with him.

I hope she sues.



My kid had an IEP when he was in public schools and quite frankly, many schools don’t enforce them. — Sun love peace (@Sunlovepax) February 20, 2026

This is just awful. His parent(s) needs to sue his teacher, the school counselors (they prepared the IEP), his principal, and the district into oblivion.



This story could have had a very tragic ending. — Marita 🇺🇸🇮🇱🙏🏾 (@marfaye_marita) February 20, 2026

That’ll show ICE. 🙄 — MudPup545 (@MudPup200) February 20, 2026

No consequences, no changes.



Sue them. — Thunderican (@thunderican) February 20, 2026

He was on an IEP. That's a legal document that they obviously didn't follow. Those parents are going to own that school district. — TheLanceMan (@TheLanceMan1) February 20, 2026

Lawsuit inbound. I would be so pissed. I would sue the district, the principal, the teacher. I wouldn't stop until I was living in all their homes. — wreckless1 (@wreckless111) February 20, 2026

It's bad enough that high schools are having these walkouts regularly, but a middle school? This kid is 11, and no one knew he was missing or where he was.

***

