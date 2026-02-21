Sixth-Grade Special Needs Student Left Behind at Anti-ICE School Walkout

Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jen Golbeck, File

We could do posts on nothing but anti-ICE school walkouts. As we reported, creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener joined in on an elementary school walkout and interviewed the fourth-grade boy who organized it. At some schools, teachers and administrators join in. We're reading about more and more parents who aren't happy with schools letting their minor children out of class to go play in the street without getting their permission. A couple of kids have been hit by cars during these "field trips with signs."

Dundee Middle School decided to have an anti-ICE walkout, and somehow, special needs sixth-grader Richard Harley got caught up in the action. He ended up alone by the highway, calling his mother to tell her he was scared and needed to be picked up.

The post continues:

… disability plan — was left behind. 

He wandered miles from campus during the chaos, all the way to Rt. 72 & Randall Rd — one of the busiest intersections in the county. No absence alert. No tardy notification. Nothing.

Harley has an IEP — a legally binding federal plan schools must follow to protect students with special needs. Not a suggestion. A contract.

His mom Alexa Blasdell: “If they can’t keep my kid safe, they need to take accountability for that.”

The district cited student privacy. A child walked miles alone in traffic. Those are not the same conversation.

Dundee Middle School didn’t just fail Harley — they violated a federal agreement they signed. And now he refuses to go back.

He’s 11. He shouldn’t have to be scared to go to school

Imagine if he didn't have a cell phone with him.

It's bad enough that high schools are having these walkouts regularly, but a middle school? This kid is 11, and no one knew he was missing or where he was.



Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

