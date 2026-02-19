Brian Stelter: ABC News Has Admirably Insulated The View From Equal Time Rules

Elmo Wishes Ramadan Mubarak to All of His Friends
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 19, 2026
CNN

As you know, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" pulled a stunt earlier this week, posting Talarico's segment online after Talarico claimed that the FCC had forced CBS to pull the interview. MS NOW's Jen Psaki was still repeating the lie on Thursday. Because late-night talk shows (and The View) are considered news programs, Colbert would have had to have provided equal time to Talarico's primary opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett. It looks like Colbert wanted to give the straight white man a boost, and Talarico bragged that his campaign had raised $2.5 million in the 24 hours since "the FCC" pulled his segment.

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter ran a post that read, "Say goodbye to most appearances by political candidates on daytime and late-night talk shows." First, good, and second, what Republican candidates have been invited on any of these shows? Colbert did have on Liz Cheney, but not during campaign season.

The Guardian's Jeremy Barr reported that FCC chairman Brendan Carr was looking into ABC News' The View as a "news" program.

CNN senior media correspondent replied that ABC has "admirably" shielded the hosts of The View from this "political pressure."

We've seen how the show has operated for years.

Yes, it falls under the umbrella of ABC News.

The rest of the time, though …

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

