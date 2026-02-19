Brian Stelter: ABC News Has Admirably Insulated The View From Equal Time Rules

As you know, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" pulled a stunt earlier this week, posting Talarico's segment online after Talarico claimed that the FCC had forced CBS to pull the interview. MS NOW's Jen Psaki was still repeating the lie on Thursday. Because late-night talk shows (and The View) are considered news programs, Colbert would have had to have provided equal time to Talarico's primary opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett. It looks like Colbert wanted to give the straight white man a boost, and Talarico bragged that his campaign had raised $2.5 million in the 24 hours since "the FCC" pulled his segment.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter ran a post that read, "Say goodbye to most appearances by political candidates on daytime and late-night talk shows." First, good, and second, what Republican candidates have been invited on any of these shows? Colbert did have on Liz Cheney, but not during campaign season.

The Guardian's Jeremy Barr reported that FCC chairman Brendan Carr was looking into ABC News' The View as a "news" program.

News: FCC chairman Brendan Carr confirmed that the agency has opened an enforcement action into ABC's The View over a potential violation of the equal time act... (it had been reported, citing anonymous sources) — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 18, 2026

CNN senior media correspondent replied that ABC has "admirably" shielded the hosts of The View from this "political pressure."

Notably, and admirably, ABC has insulated "The View" crew from this political pressure. A network source says the show "regularly hosts sitting leaders and political candidates to discuss differing viewpoints. The format is consistent with how the show has operated for years." https://t.co/G9W1dEIcGM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 18, 2026

We've seen how the show has operated for years.

128 liberals/Democrats to 2 Republicans/Trump administration defenders, Brian. ABC's statement is laughable https://t.co/Nz5rW8PsNK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 18, 2026

What is “admirable” about lying? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 18, 2026

Why do you say “admirably”? — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) February 18, 2026

And it's technically characterized as a news program, right? — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 18, 2026

Yes, it falls under the umbrella of ABC News.

I don't recall the last time a conservative was welcome on The View. Did it happen even once last year? — Joanne (@Ocuroj) February 19, 2026

It's nice you continue to lie about something that can easily be looked up and proven to be a lie — Zakuza (@TheZakuza) February 18, 2026

This is demonstrably, numerically, provably false — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) February 19, 2026

Differing viewpoints? Really?🤪🤪🤪 — TroothSlooth (@flintdm) February 18, 2026

They cover both sides, left and hard left. — Curtis Arthur (@CurtisA28247028) February 18, 2026

Advertisement

The reason The View avoids this scrutiny is because they avoid having people who are actively seeking election/election season. Make sense or do I have to dumb it down? — Quarktoro (@Quarktoro1) February 19, 2026

The rest of the time, though …

It’s crazy you went from being a professional liar to professional liar for professional liars. — Howie (@HowieLongggg) February 19, 2026

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.