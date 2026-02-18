Houston Chronicle: Anti-ICE Student Walkouts Were a ‘Fantastic Educational Experience’

We can't count the number of videos we've seen posted of anti-ICE school walkouts. They happen daily in Chicago. Teachers and administrators participate. And they accomplish nothing. Well, they do expose the fanaticism of some of the students:

Anti-ICE Protestor at Enumclaw, WA student walk-out says she would kiII Conservatives if she had a gun



This is the result of left-wing indoctrination. terrifying pic.twitter.com/7oer1y0Xp4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2026

An opinion writer for the Houston Chronicle disagrees that they accomplish nothing, writing that school walkouts are "a fantastic educational experience."

Opinion | "I believe that these student protests served as a fantastic educational experience," writes Andrew Norton. https://t.co/93dysNoMlO — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 18, 2026

Many teachers do indeed believe that political activism is far more important than whatever their actual academic subject will do for the souls of their students. They probably shouldn't be teachers. — David Shane (@david_shane) February 18, 2026

These were most likely condoned by school officials to break truancy laws and teach social bias rather than the approved curriculum. — Daniel M Lanham (@lanham_m79436) February 18, 2026

Letting kids leave the school unsupervised is not part of any curriculum. — Oaxacan Old Fashioned Boy (@Somali_Day_Care) February 18, 2026

I'll bet that Andrew Norton...

• Has a beard

• Drinks soy or almond milk

• Has never signed the front of a paycheck

• Votes Democrat

• Drives a Prius — Common Sense Bob™️ ☕️ (@BobChoate54) February 18, 2026

The radicalization of the American educator needs to be studied. — Goon Actual (@Goon_Actual_) February 18, 2026

Thus is why we must rid our country of primitive third world illiterates, we are generating enough illiteracy to meet our domestic need for stupid people. — EconomicalLaw (@SendMoreLawyers) February 18, 2026

So Andrew Norton is an idiot. Not something I'd brag about, but an idiot probably would. — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) February 18, 2026

You spelled indoctrination wrong. — SatoriVerdure (@SatoriVerdure) February 18, 2026

Wow. 20 comments & 4 likes. People inside your building wonder why no one ready your articles.



This is why.



The Chronicle puts out a woke product that everyone hates. Woke is done & so is this shit "news" organization.



Houston deserves much better than Chron. — James (@tiredofthemall) February 18, 2026

Not all parents are on board with schools letting them out of the classroom to play in the street. As we reported, California senatorial candidate Scott Wiener joined an anti-ICE walkout at an elementary school organized by a fourth-grader.

This school learned from a pissed-off parent:

Florida dad just became a NATIONAL HERO!



He STORMED out of work mid-shift to yank his kid from school after they hosted an anti-ICE walkout.



“I have to leave work cause while I work, I have to worry about you manipulating my kids! IT’S BS!”pic.twitter.com/D4qDseOW8G — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2026

This is the way🔥🔥🔥 — Moose (@MOOSE5754) February 18, 2026

More parents need to make these walkouts fantastic learning experiences for the schools that condone them.

