VIP
Is This What You Voted For? ICE Detains Husband After More Than 30...
Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Actual Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a...
Seattle’s New Socialist Mayor Kicks Off State of the City Address With a...
Hollywood Reporter: Say Goodbye to Political Candidates on Daytime and Late-Night Talk Sho...
Did DEI Play a Role in the Massive Sewage Leak Into the Potomac?
From Grief to Gratitude: D.C. Grandma Tears Up Thanking Trump for Caring About...
French President Emmanuel Macron Says Free Speech Is ’Pure Bulls**t’ Unless Regulated
Hey Look! NYC Mayor Mamdani Found Spending He MIGHT Be Willing to Cut...
James Talarico Preaches to Stephen Colbert That Jesus Never Mentioned Abortion
DHS Takes on 'Journalist' Jim Acosta's Anti-ICE Dem Talking Points (He Keeps Coming...
VIP
DeSantis Backed 'Operation Lyft Off' Busts 18 Illegal Alien Uber/Lyft Drivers at Port...
Abby to the Rescue! CNN’s Phillip Leaps to Save AOC From Her Own...
FCC Chair Explains Why Americans Have More Trust in Gas Station Sushi Than...
‘Beto’ Beats Ghetto: Media Makes the ‘White’ Choice by Elevating James Talarico After...

Houston Chronicle: Anti-ICE Student Walkouts Were a ‘Fantastic Educational Experience’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 18, 2026
Imgflip

We can't count the number of videos we've seen posted of anti-ICE school walkouts. They happen daily in Chicago. Teachers and administrators participate. And they accomplish nothing. Well, they do expose the fanaticism of some of the students:

Advertisement

An opinion writer for the Houston Chronicle disagrees that they accomplish nothing, writing that school walkouts are "a fantastic educational experience."

Recommended

Seattle’s New Socialist Mayor Kicks Off State of the City Address With a Thud
Brett T.
Advertisement

Not all parents are on board with schools letting them out of the classroom to play in the street. As we reported, California senatorial candidate Scott Wiener joined an anti-ICE walkout at an elementary school organized by a fourth-grader.

Advertisement

This school learned from a pissed-off parent:

More parents need to make these walkouts fantastic learning experiences for the schools that condone them.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seattle’s New Socialist Mayor Kicks Off State of the City Address With a Thud
Brett T.
Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Actual Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a Peaceful Ramadan
Grateful Calvin
French President Emmanuel Macron Says Free Speech Is ’Pure Bulls**t’ Unless Regulated
Brett T.
Did DEI Play a Role in the Massive Sewage Leak Into the Potomac?
Brett T.
Hollywood Reporter: Say Goodbye to Political Candidates on Daytime and Late-Night Talk Shows
Brett T.
Hey Look! NYC Mayor Mamdani Found Spending He MIGHT Be Willing to Cut for Budget Shortfall Reasons
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seattle’s New Socialist Mayor Kicks Off State of the City Address With a Thud Brett T.
Advertisement