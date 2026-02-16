NBC News: A Half-Dozen Top Administration Officials Appear in the Epstein Files

VIP
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on February 16, 2026
Gif meme

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Rep. Eric Swalwell, candidate for California governor, blew a gasket when legislation that he signed exposed that he was mentioned in the Epstein files. "So one loser sends another loser a NEWS ARTICLE with my name in it, and the cover-up clan at the DOJ wants to put me in the same drawer as Donald Trump," he posted to X. "Doesn’t work that way. Trump is a friend of the pedos. I’m their worst nightmare," he added. But it does work exactly that way. Every time Epstein sent someone a news article with Trump's name in it, that is counted as a mention in the Epstein files.

NBC News reported on Sunday that at least six top Trump administration officials appear in the Epstein files. 

Dareh Gregorian reports that "the degree to which each person was connected to Epstein varies significantly, from a single email to years of communications" and reveals this bombshell about Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz:

A 2016 email from the former TV personality to Epstein appeared to contain an invitation to a Valentine's Day party in 2016 — three years before Epstein was charged in a federal sex trafficking case in New York, and eight years after he pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution.

"Mehmet and Lisa Oz's Valentine's Celebration," read the subject line of the February 2016 email to Epstein. The email shows a link to a Paperless Post invitation that is no longer active. Another link in the email appears to show the couple's Palm Beach address for the event.

It's unclear if Epstein attended the event. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Groundbreaking reporting.

Townhall columnist Amy Curtis stepped in with this death blow:

We've got a photo of Bill Clinton in a hot tub with a woman who certainly isn't Hillary.

They don't expect anyone to actually click through and read the article, just repost it.

