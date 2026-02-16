NBC News: A Half-Dozen Top Administration Officials Appear in the Epstein Files

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Rep. Eric Swalwell, candidate for California governor, blew a gasket when legislation that he signed exposed that he was mentioned in the Epstein files. "So one loser sends another loser a NEWS ARTICLE with my name in it, and the cover-up clan at the DOJ wants to put me in the same drawer as Donald Trump," he posted to X. "Doesn’t work that way. Trump is a friend of the pedos. I’m their worst nightmare," he added. But it does work exactly that way. Every time Epstein sent someone a news article with Trump's name in it, that is counted as a mention in the Epstein files.

NBC News reported on Sunday that at least six top Trump administration officials appear in the Epstein files.

At least half a dozen top Trump administration officials appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files. https://t.co/CXlrQgjKhW — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2026

Dareh Gregorian reports that "the degree to which each person was connected to Epstein varies significantly, from a single email to years of communications" and reveals this bombshell about Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz:

A 2016 email from the former TV personality to Epstein appeared to contain an invitation to a Valentine's Day party in 2016 — three years before Epstein was charged in a federal sex trafficking case in New York, and eight years after he pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. "Mehmet and Lisa Oz's Valentine's Celebration," read the subject line of the February 2016 email to Epstein. The email shows a link to a Paperless Post invitation that is no longer active. Another link in the email appears to show the couple's Palm Beach address for the event. It's unclear if Epstein attended the event. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Groundbreaking reporting.

Completely turned this into a joke. “Being in the Epstein files” means absolutely nothing now. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 15, 2026

Townhall columnist Amy Curtis stepped in with this death blow:

Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos went to a dinner party with Jeffrey Epstein after his first conviction.



Why isn’t that your headline? https://t.co/QxnfIsYZD9 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 15, 2026

Since they can’t tie Trump to Epstein this is the legacy media grasping at straws. — John Smith (@JohnSmith14134) February 16, 2026

The most disingenuous headline out there, meant to mislead the public by implying “appear in the files” means wrongdoing or criminal acts. It doesn’t.



This is why NBC News, which did nothing to help expose Epstein, is tanking. https://t.co/zQoJiXBET0 — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) February 15, 2026

So do a dozen or so Democrat politicians. I missed that in your headline. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 15, 2026

We've got a photo of Bill Clinton in a hot tub with a woman who certainly isn't Hillary.

Why did Obama's White House counsel resign from her position at Goldman-Sachs? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 15, 2026

😂 … you’re not a serious news organization. https://t.co/4vSZpcLwNR — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) February 16, 2026

@NBCNews appears in the Epstein Files 340 times!!!



There it is, black and white, and by your rules. pic.twitter.com/pfTOLFQe2t — Kenny Snell (@desert_truth) February 15, 2026

In what context, propagandists? — Based and Biased (@based_biased) February 15, 2026

Now do Hollywood elites and Democrats. — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) February 15, 2026

Note that “appearing” in the files means absolutely nothing.



You could say “Epstein is a criminal” and appear in the files. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) February 16, 2026

We deserve better news and government, not clickbait, intentional framing to provoke specific assumptions and implications, buried truths, and critical omissions. — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤 🇺🇸⭕️ 🦍 (@SoonMrWick) February 15, 2026

How many Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden officials are named in the Epstein files? — Someone Important (@justimportant2) February 15, 2026

What a biased headline. Many people are in the files who never interacted with Epstein. How about reporting on the people who took money from Epstein like Schumer, Plaskett, and Booker? — Gretchen Fight for Truth (@livefree170171) February 15, 2026

Yes, they are named because Epstein and the Dems were emailing each other all day long about how to stop Trump.



You people are pathetic. Preying on the ignorance of the sheep. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) February 15, 2026

Read the article and you’ll find this is a nothing burger. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) February 15, 2026

They don't expect anyone to actually click through and read the article, just repost it.

***

