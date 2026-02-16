Harmeet Dhillon to Look Into Karen Who Reported TPUSA to Child Protective Services

No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Maybe you were out doing something romantic on Saturday and missed our story on the boomer Karen who told a school board that they were MANDATED to file reports, as she had, with Child Protective Services after Turning Point USA held a recruiting event at a high school trying to establish a Club America chapter. And they handed out free snacks! Nancy Krause argued that the event was child abuse and that "students are widely recognized as vulnerable populations, they are in critical developmental stages, and especially susceptible to influence." We wonder how she feels about "gender-affirming care" for high-school students, or anti-ICE walkouts with their teachers.

The fraudulent report did not go unnoticed by Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet K. Dhillon.

Retired teacher, no doubt.

Let's hope so. As of Saturday, Child Protective Services of Calvert County had made no mention of this old hag's report.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

