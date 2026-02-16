Harmeet Dhillon to Look Into Karen Who Reported TPUSA to Child Protective Services

Maybe you were out doing something romantic on Saturday and missed our story on the boomer Karen who told a school board that they were MANDATED to file reports, as she had, with Child Protective Services after Turning Point USA held a recruiting event at a high school trying to establish a Club America chapter. And they handed out free snacks! Nancy Krause argued that the event was child abuse and that "students are widely recognized as vulnerable populations, they are in critical developmental stages, and especially susceptible to influence." We wonder how she feels about "gender-affirming care" for high-school students, or anti-ICE walkouts with their teachers.

Advertisement

The fraudulent report did not go unnoticed by Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet K. Dhillon.

Thank you! — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 16, 2026

The amount of gratitude that I have to finally have people who actually care in positions that vcan actually do something about it cannot be overstated. — Fat Santa (@BknDrum) February 16, 2026

Excellent. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 16, 2026

Parents of children were allowed, outsiders were not. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) February 16, 2026

Thank you! That's unconscionable! I hope she is charged for filing a false report! And I hope the family sues the heck out of her! — Nanna Whammy (@NannaWhammy) February 16, 2026

This woman has no ethical boundaries; she has gone too far. — 🅿️atriot Steve 🇺🇸 ✝️ 🦅 (@GideonSbre) February 16, 2026

Go get ‘em, Harmeet. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) February 16, 2026

Great news. This is unacceptable lawfare. — No Privacy (@NoPrivacy16) February 16, 2026

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you for actually protecting our children — Sheri (@SheriSup) February 16, 2026

I would guarantee she is a retired (perhaps current) educator. Most likely at college level — DA2000PIC (@Da2000Pic) February 16, 2026

Retired teacher, no doubt.

We hope that after you look into it she will be looking out of steel bars — Donald (@anymajorduding) February 16, 2026

By “looking into this” do you mean putting her into a tower that’s locked far away from decent society? Fingers crossed. 🤞🏻 — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) February 16, 2026

I forecast that "I'm looking into this" from @AAGDhillon will become as feared by some people as "Hello" from @DataRepublican ! — Laura Starks (@LAStarksAuthor) February 16, 2026

Let's hope so. As of Saturday, Child Protective Services of Calvert County had made no mention of this old hag's report.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!