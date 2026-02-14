Mehdi Hasan Can’t Think of a MAGA Congressman Who Could Match AOC’s Rhetorical Skills

As we reported earlier on Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in Germany at the Munich Security Conference and managed to faceplant by tripping over a question about China and Taiwan. Then she served up more word salad that would make Kamala Harris shake her head: "What we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the west we look the other way for inconvenient populations, to act out these paradoxes.”

As our own Doug Powers wrote in a VIP post, AOC's "shaky moments" were too much for even The New York Times to ignore. "A few stumbles."

You know it just have been bad when this is how the New York Times decides to cover AOC’s trip to the Munich Security Conference: pic.twitter.com/XtxN1awSyF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 14, 2026

Still, "she offered a forceful rebuttal to President Trump's worldview."

Media mogul Mehdi Hasan heard AOC speak and couldn't think of a single MAGA congressman who could match her rhetorical prowess.

It amuses me that MAGA think their attack line on AOC going forward can be 'she's just a bartender' or she's 'dumb' when I can't think of a single MAGA congressman who could speak like this, for two minutes, on this topic, at an international forum like Munich. Not one. https://t.co/81nKBlTvrL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 13, 2026

Think harder.

I don't know what's more implausible - AOC pretending to be a policy wonk or you pretending to consider her to be one. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 14, 2026

By all means, make her your 2028 nominee, Meddy. Please. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 14, 2026

That statement is just deflecting for someone who obviously was out of her depth and it showed. You can’t even say that. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 14, 2026

But ask her a question that Howard Zinn didn't prewrite the answer for--and which requires applying critical thought and moral nuance to complex geopolitical issues--and she glitches out: pic.twitter.com/rqb3ab4XEE — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) February 14, 2026

Please, keep pushing this. — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) February 14, 2026

She couldn't get 10 words in without tripping over the word "the" — micdaddy (@LincolnMics) February 13, 2026

This post is how I’ll explain the Dunning-Kruger Effect to people that haven’t heard of it. — David P Thomas (@davidpaulthomas) February 14, 2026

She perfected the world salad 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zOs0vqrzVU — EmilyT (@StartWhere_U_R) February 14, 2026

Wait. Can you translate with confidence, what she meant by this? I’m all ears — DrMatt (@CryptoCoinDoc01) February 14, 2026

That is one of the least intelligent soliloquies I have ever heard in my life. "Income inequality = totalitarianism" is the exact opposite of reality, and reality is that attempts to force everyone to be economically equal are not only authoritarian, but they always result--100%… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 14, 2026

The post continues:

… of the time--in poverty, pestilence, famine and genocide. You have to be a low-IQ moron to support poverty, pestilence, famine and genocide. Why do you support the evil fruits of Marxism?

Because he's a Marxist, just like AOC.

When even The New York Times mentions her stumbles, you know it's bad.

***

