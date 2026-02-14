Mehdi Hasan Can’t Think of a MAGA Congressman Who Could Match AOC’s Rhetorical Skills

US Border Patrol Has a Valentine's Day Post GUARANTEED to Trigger the Loony...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 14, 2026
MSNBC

As we reported earlier on Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in Germany at the Munich Security Conference and managed to faceplant by tripping over a question about China and Taiwan. Then she served up more word salad that would make Kamala Harris shake her head: "What we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the west we look the other way for inconvenient populations, to act out these paradoxes.”

As our own Doug Powers wrote in a VIP post, AOC's "shaky moments" were too much for even The New York Times to ignore. "A few stumbles."

Still, "she offered a forceful rebuttal to President Trump's worldview."

Media mogul Mehdi Hasan heard AOC speak and couldn't think of a single MAGA congressman who could match her rhetorical prowess.

Think harder.

The post continues:

… of the time--in poverty, pestilence, famine and genocide.

You have to be a low-IQ moron to support poverty, pestilence, famine and genocide.

Why do you support the evil fruits of Marxism?

Because he's a Marxist, just like AOC.

When even The New York Times mentions her stumbles, you know it's bad.

***

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ GERMANY

