Judge Jeb Boasberg Orders Administration to Facilitate Return of 'Venezuelan Migrants'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 12, 2026
Twitter

Judge Jeb Boasberg wants his Venezuelan illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang members returned to the United States from El Salvador. You'll remember that he's the judge who ordered the planes full of Venezuelan illegals to turn around mid-flight and return to America. He's fought harder for his Venezuelan illegals than Sen. Chris Van Hollen and the Democrats did to get "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States from his home country.

The guy can't let it go. In November, he gave the Trump administration one week to file affidavits from all officials involved in the decision to carry out the Alien Enemies Act deportation to El Salvador despite his order to turn the planes around, warning that "contempt prosecution," particularly of DHS Secretary Krisi Noem, could follow.

We don't know if he ever got his affidavits, but now he's again ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate the return of the Venezuelan illegals to the U.S.

Laura Romero reports for ABC News:

The judge's order requires the government to provide "boarding letters" and cover the financial cost of air travel for the Venezuelans currently in third countries who "so desire" to return to the U.S.

The deported Venezuelans were released from CECOT and sent to Venezuela as part of a prison swap over the summer. 

While Boasberg's Thursday order directed the government to facilitate and fund the return of the Venezuelan deportees currently in third countries, he stopped short of extending the order to those in Venezuela due to sensitive "foreign affairs" concerns.

That's all it takes for a Venezuelan … a "desire" to return to the country where he was living illegally.

Send them all to his home since he wants them back in the U.S. so desperately.

The man just will not give up, no matter how many times a higher court smacks him down. Imagine if he cared about Americans more than illegal Venezuelan gang members.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EL SALVADOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TREN DE ARAGUA VENEZUELA

