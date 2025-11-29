Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem

Before he was known as the judge who drew the assignment for every lawsuit against the Trump administration, Judge James Boasberg was best known for ordering planeloads of Venezuelan gang members destined for El Salvador to turn around mid-flight and return to America. The White House claimed that the plane was already over international waters and out of the judge's jurisdiction. It didn't turn around.

Advertisement

Boasberg is still butthurt by that incident and has given the Trump administration until December 5 to file affidavits from any official involved in deporting the gang bangers under the Alien Enemies Act.

JUST IN: Judge Boasberg gives Trump admin one week to file affidavits from all officials involved in decision to carry out Alien Enemies Act deportation to El Salvador despite Boasberg's order to turn the planes around. 'Contempt prosecution' could follow https://t.co/jBgjmtub6U — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 28, 2025

Boasberg especially seems to have his eye on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, whom we learned in a filing earlier this week personally issued the order not to obey his command to turn the planes around. In his filing, Boasberg said the court "must determine whether Secretary Noem or anyone else should be referred for potential contempt prosecution. In other words, the Court must decide if: (1) the court order was 'clear and reasonably specific; (2) 'the defendant violated the order'; and (3) 'the violation was willful.'”

Jeb Boasberg—the unhinged DC chief judge Republicans refuse to impeach—is preparing to make a criminal referral against Sec Noem for allegedly defying his “oral order” to return planes carrying illegal Venezuelans already out of US airspace on March 15. pic.twitter.com/GTcIfdoWfk — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 28, 2025

Contempt prosecution will not follow. This is complete nonsense. — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) November 29, 2025

SCOTUS already ruled he had no jurisdiction to make the order in the first place. Good luck with the contempt charge for not following an "illegal order" 🤡 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) November 29, 2025

My prediction is that Judge Boasberg will eventually become irrelevant. The law favors the government's position, and Boasberg has chosen a flighty issue to threaten contempt. — ETERNAFINITY (@Jimgymgem12345) November 28, 2025

When is this judge getting impeached? — D Hoffman (@Dhoffman247x) November 29, 2025

Screw him. Appeal the order and he'll be overturned. — Working Class America (@FairfaxFSDBeta) November 29, 2025

Boasberg is a political hack not a judge nor impartial. He can f off — Ryan Roark (@ryanroark) November 29, 2025

I don’t understand why this judge hasn’t been impeached. He’s a political activist, not a judge. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) November 28, 2025

Boasberg is an absolute 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Bereanist (@cliffy_clifton) November 29, 2025

Advertisement

🤣🤣🤣he’s still bitching about this shit pic.twitter.com/ozFDY2ODw5 — Mirna Mass 🇺🇸 (@mirna_mass) November 29, 2025

The Supreme Court just ordered Trump CAN deport under the AEA already. Why is this hack still harassing the Trump administration? — DreamBird (@DreamBird386989) November 29, 2025

Maybe he just misses all his friends in Tren de Aragua and will do anything to get them back to America, where they were living illegally.

***