Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 29, 2025
Meme

Before he was known as the judge who drew the assignment for every lawsuit against the Trump administration, Judge James Boasberg was best known for ordering planeloads of Venezuelan gang members destined for El Salvador to turn around mid-flight and return to America. The White House claimed that the plane was already over international waters and out of the judge's jurisdiction. It didn't turn around.

Boasberg is still butthurt by that incident and has given the Trump administration until December 5 to file affidavits from any official involved in deporting the gang bangers under the Alien Enemies Act.

Boasberg especially seems to have his eye on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, whom we learned in a filing earlier this week personally issued the order not to obey his command to turn the planes around. In his filing, Boasberg said the court "must determine whether Secretary Noem or anyone else should be referred for potential contempt prosecution. In other words, the Court must decide if: (1) the court order was 'clear and reasonably specific; (2) 'the defendant violated the order'; and (3) 'the violation was willful.'”

Maybe he just misses all his friends in Tren de Aragua and will do anything to get them back to America, where they were living illegally.

***

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KRISTI NOEM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

