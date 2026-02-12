Keith Ellison Says ‘It Depends’ Whether an Illegal Immigrant Should Be Deported
Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 12, 2026
Meme

The reason we put SURRENDERS in all-caps in our headline is that that's how The Daily Mail spelled it in its post about an ICE drawdown in Minnesota. As we reported earlier, border czar Tom Homan gave an address on Tuesday morning, noting the accomplishments of ICE in the state, such as the location of 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children — "children that the last administration lost and weren't even looking for," Homan added.

The wrapping up of Operation Metro Surge was seen as a victory by Democrats in Minnesota, and as a victory over President Trump, according to The Daily Mail:

Whoever wrote the X post didn't write the article or headline. The only suggestion of Trump "surrendering" comes from these paragraphs:

Trump's U-turn in Minneapolis marks a shocking turning point in his immigration enforcement. The President returned to power with what allies hailed as a clear electoral mandate after campaigning aggressively on mass deportations.

Now after negative media coverage and constant legal setbacks against Democratic state leaders, Trump's immigration agenda is more unpopular than ever.  

Source: Trust me, bro.

If anything, Minnesota surrendered to the Trump administration's demand that the state honor ICE detainers. And it's the end of the surge … ICE will still be operating in the city. No one has chased them out, and Trump certainly hasn't surrendered.

***

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

