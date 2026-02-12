Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis

The reason we put SURRENDERS in all-caps in our headline is that that's how The Daily Mail spelled it in its post about an ICE drawdown in Minnesota. As we reported earlier, border czar Tom Homan gave an address on Tuesday morning, noting the accomplishments of ICE in the state, such as the location of 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children — "children that the last administration lost and weren't even looking for," Homan added.

Advertisement

Tom Homan says that 'Operation Metro Surge' in the twin cities is coming to an end.



Thousands of illegals have been taken into custody.



All it took was local and state authorities cooperating with ICE.



Too bad they took so long to finally do it. pic.twitter.com/tdD0vlMJzt — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) February 12, 2026

The wrapping up of Operation Metro Surge was seen as a victory by Democrats in Minnesota, and as a victory over President Trump, according to The Daily Mail:

Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis as Tom Homan announces end of ICE operation that left two protesters dead https://t.co/bB0sKW47T9 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) February 12, 2026

Whoever wrote the X post didn't write the article or headline. The only suggestion of Trump "surrendering" comes from these paragraphs:

Trump's U-turn in Minneapolis marks a shocking turning point in his immigration enforcement. The President returned to power with what allies hailed as a clear electoral mandate after campaigning aggressively on mass deportations. Now after negative media coverage and constant legal setbacks against Democratic state leaders, Trump's immigration agenda is more unpopular than ever.

Source: Trust me, bro.

Daily Mail redefines “surrender” to now mean to ease a campaign after achieving your primary objective.



-rescuing 3,364 unaccompanied children

-MN jails agree to honor ICE detainers



Complete mystery how America’s trust in news media is at historic lows of 28% — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) February 12, 2026

LOL, you people are such clowns.

They're reducing the surge because MN is now fully cooperating. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) February 12, 2026

That's not what happened at all.



Hacks. — SomeFNguy (@SomeFNGuy1) February 12, 2026

And by surrendering you mean achieved everything he set out to achieve? — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) February 12, 2026

You not watch the press conference? They are now allowing ICE to arrest them in the jail. Those who don't will have ICE agents in the parking lot. They found 3k missing children! Mission is complete



What exactly did he surrender? — Joey Leasha (@JoeyLeasha01) February 12, 2026

That's not what happened.



If you were an actual news outlet, you'd know that ICE is still operating in Minnesota and now is getting cooperation from local law enforcement. https://t.co/PKHxM9Hi84 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 12, 2026

@CommunityNotes ICE is still in Minnesota and Operation Metro Surge will go on for a few more weeks.



The diference is that Hennepin County is now cooperating with federal authorities. — Deedo (@Deedo_70) February 12, 2026

Advertisement

Surrenders 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jaelin (@JustJaelin_1) February 12, 2026

If anything, Minnesota surrendered to the Trump administration's demand that the state honor ICE detainers. And it's the end of the surge … ICE will still be operating in the city. No one has chased them out, and Trump certainly hasn't surrendered.

Lol. They're not surrendering. They are moving to the next shithole city because they arrested those on their lists! Omg. You people are so delusional. — Hollywood Deplorable (@RedBuckeye68) February 12, 2026

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.