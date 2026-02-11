CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE...
VIP
Outrage in FL: Miss North Florida Dethroned for Rejecting Miss America’s Trans-Inclusive C...
Report: CNN Has Lost Nearly Two-Thirds of Its Viewership Since 2016
Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of...
WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and...
Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls SAVE Act 'Racist, Misogynistic Trash' Supported by White Supremac...
Ilhan Omar Responds to Trump, Saying At Least in Somalia They Execute Pedophiles,...
Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown
Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the...
Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has...
Ilhan Omar's Somalia Lie EXPOSED (With Receipts)
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How...
Jerry Nadler Caught Snoozing As Pam Bondi Testimony Gets Fiery
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem...

Lawsuit: Children and US Citizens Detained for Four Hours Without Food During ICE Raid

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 11, 2026
Twitchy

We reported on this raid when it happened back in October. ICE raided an illegal gambling ring in an Idaho town of 1,700 people and managed to detain more than 100 illegal aliens. Now, some Idaho families are filing suit. CBS News was on the story this morning, but has since deleted the tweet; Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando noted, though, that they described the illegal gambling setup as a "community horse racing event."

Advertisement

NBC News has also picked up on the story about the raid at "a racetrack in Idaho."

Minyvonne Burke reports:

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Tuesday against federal, state and local law enforcement agencies following an October immigration raid at a racetrack in Idaho. About 400 people, including U.S. citizens and children, were detained for four hours while they were denied food and water in the raid, according to the lawsuit.

The raid took place at La Catedral racetrack in Wilder, a popular destination that draws Latino families and celebrates Mexican culture.

So, gambling on the horses is a big part of Mexican culture?

Recommended

CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE Concentration Camp
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

What? NBC News didn't mention that. As CBS News posted, it was a "community horse racing event."

Yeah, they did.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

GAMBLING ICE IDAHO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE Concentration Camp
Brett T.
Report: CNN Has Lost Nearly Two-Thirds of Its Viewership Since 2016
Brett T.
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies
Doug P.
Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of 13-Year-Old Player
justmindy
WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and ICE (Status: Busted and DELETED)
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar Responds to Trump, Saying At Least in Somalia They Execute Pedophiles, Not Elect Them
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE Concentration Camp Brett T.
Advertisement