Lawsuit: Children and US Citizens Detained for Four Hours Without Food During ICE Raid

We reported on this raid when it happened back in October. ICE raided an illegal gambling ring in an Idaho town of 1,700 people and managed to detain more than 100 illegal aliens. Now, some Idaho families are filing suit. CBS News was on the story this morning, but has since deleted the tweet; Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando noted, though, that they described the illegal gambling setup as a "community horse racing event."

“Community horse racing event” is one HELL of a way to redefine “felonious illegal gambling ring run by illegal immigrants”



The journalists must be put in penal colonies if we’re even going to have a CHANCE of saving this nation https://t.co/WM6jcVsnS1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 11, 2026

NBC News has also picked up on the story about the raid at "a racetrack in Idaho."

About 400 people, including children and U.S. citizens, were detained for four hours while being denied food and water in the raid, according to the lawsuit.

https://t.co/14JUFLFEYX — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2026

Minyvonne Burke reports:

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Tuesday against federal, state and local law enforcement agencies following an October immigration raid at a racetrack in Idaho. About 400 people, including U.S. citizens and children, were detained for four hours while they were denied food and water in the raid, according to the lawsuit. The raid took place at La Catedral racetrack in Wilder, a popular destination that draws Latino families and celebrates Mexican culture.

So, gambling on the horses is a big part of Mexican culture?

Oh dear, that’s almost as long as I went between breakfast and lunch. — Mr. Johnson (@HummyJohnson) February 12, 2026

Four hours without food???

How did they survive? — Susie (@SoCalSister22) February 12, 2026

I wake up at 5am and don’t eat until 11am half the week. I can’t believe ICE made me do this. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 12, 2026

I do that every single day at work. Twice. — John Locke (@WellitHappened1) February 12, 2026

The American Holocaust: 4 hours without food 😱 — Tony Hrvatska 🌴🕊 (@tonybalogna) February 12, 2026

A WHOLE FOUR HOURS WITHOUT FOOD?!!



THIS IS LITERALLY NAZI GERMANY UNFOLDING BEFORE OUR EYES https://t.co/uVKHePL5jS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 12, 2026

4 hours!!!! And they brought kids to an illegal gambling operation?? — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) February 12, 2026

Four whole hours?? How many casualties?? — AMERICAN X (@hi32991997) February 12, 2026

“Mother, I’m now seven hours deep in a hazy fog. The tuna sandwich is just a faded and mocking memory. Word is corn chowder is on the horizon. 40 minutes, tops. I shall prevail.”



- Anonymous — Adem Doccus (@AdemDoccus4) February 12, 2026

For the record, this was a raid on an illegal horse racing, animal figthing and gambling operation not just a simple illegal alien raid. 1 out of 4 where illegals. Being detained for being in a illegal gambling place for 4 hours is not unreasonable. — Marcelino Quito (@marsyjr) February 12, 2026

What? NBC News didn't mention that. As CBS News posted, it was a "community horse racing event."

Scored some good deportation numbers on that raid though 👍 — Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (@Skoorbekim) February 12, 2026

Yeah, they did.

***

