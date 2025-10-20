Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho Expose a Crisis

So, in a town of 1,700 people, 100 illegals were just arrested and some people still don't see the problem.

If you need further proof that in America, every town is a border town, look at Wilder, Idaho.



It has a population of 1,700, yet over 100 illegal aliens were rounded up and detained at an illegal gambling ring happening right there. https://t.co/wc8RxAIYPe — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) October 20, 2025

This is crazy! The invasion breached every state, city, and many tiny villages. https://t.co/A0VM5DTSQ3 — SJS (@FedupRPh97) October 20, 2025

Crazy to see that many were in that small town. Now imagine what the rest of the United States and those that have illegals spreading around. https://t.co/8rBJ01IfIK — B25Roman (@B25Roman) October 20, 2025

People really don't understand how the open borders during the Biden Administration really changed the demographics of small towns.

It’s not going to stop until the Americans who hire illegal aliens start facing consequences for breaking the law. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 20, 2025

It's time employers are expected to follow the law and ensure their employees are working legally.

Now is a good time to go after employers, they’ve had plenty of time to see what time it is in America, re: illegals.



Big fines and jail time takes away any incentive of cheap labor.@StephenM — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 20, 202

It shouldn't matter if those employers have been convinced of the problem or not. Many of them probably like the cheap labor and they won't complain, at all. They are under an obligation to follow the law of the United States which include not hiring illegals.

Idaho is turning blue before our eyes. You can bet ex-Wa State gov Jay Inslee is behind it. He moved to Idaho after he destroyed Washington. — Chopper2525 (@JimDurh90567835) October 20, 2025

That's what Leftists always do. They get sick of the mess they've made, so they move to red areas and eventually ruin those, too.

Biden/Mayorkas stuffed red states with illegals. @potus @StephenM @DHSgov @Sec_Noem should focus singularly on mass deporting illegals in RED states instead of worrying so much about illegal-loving blue ones. Very infuriating. — @DangItPeople (@DangItPeople1) October 20, 2025

Lots more than 100 in Wilder. There’s a meat processing plant, CTI Foods, employs around 500 people. Wilder is 80(+) latino, all ag land . — Bobby Halstead (@bobby_halstead) October 20, 2025

I live in N ID and this is Southern there is a lot of migrant workers including dairy workers AND I APPROVE!! If you are not here legally GO HOME. I'll pay more for milk and produce!! — SaltyArmyLover (@SaltyArmyLover) October 20, 2025

Most other Americans would agree.

Biden and his autopen dumped illegals in small towns all over the US. Its going to take a long time to clean up. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) October 20, 2025

Faster, please.

Go to the soccer park in Idaho Falls on a Sunday afternoon... — David Andrew Spencer Crandall⭐⭐⭐ (@realDASC) October 20, 2025

ICE needs to hit the soccer fields every Sunday!! The illegal harvest would be bountiful!! — Mike 🇺🇸 (@Mackennen) October 20, 2025

Sounds like there is a new place for ICE to check on the weekends.

