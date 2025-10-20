Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International A...
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho Expose a Crisis

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

So, in a town of 1,700 people, 100 illegals were just arrested and some people still don't see the problem.

People really don't understand how the open borders during the Biden Administration really changed the demographics of small towns. 

It's time employers are expected to follow the law and ensure their employees are working legally.

It shouldn't matter if those employers have been convinced of the problem or not. Many of them probably like the cheap labor and they won't complain, at all. They are under an obligation to follow the law of the United States which include not hiring illegals. 

That's what Leftists always do. They get sick of the mess they've made, so they move to red areas and eventually ruin those, too. 

Most other Americans would agree. 

Faster, please. 

Sounds like there is a new place for ICE to check on the weekends. 

