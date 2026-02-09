Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking Scandal in History

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 09, 2026
meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, the House Oversight Committee deposed Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday morning, but Maxwell refused to answer any questions, pleading the Fifth. So no one learned anything, but that didn't stop Democrats from rushing to the cameras and making the Epstein files all about President Donald Trump. As we reported earlier, Rep. Jasmine Crockett went straight for the microphones and reminded us that Trump was accused of sexually molesting a child, before adding, "Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but …" the accusation was out there.

We didn't think it could get worse than Crockett, but Rep. Melanie Stansbury came close, coming out of the deposition claiming that Trump "is right at the center" of "the largest sex trafficking scandal … in the history of the United States." The Bulwark posted this clip because they thought it was particularly profound.

We asked before, but we'll ask again. The Biden Justice Department had the Epstein files for four years. You'd have thought if there was anything implicating Trump, they would have dropped it during the 2024 campaign.

Trump has already settled with two broadcast news networks for defamation. He should keep going.

***


 

