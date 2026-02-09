Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking Scandal in History

As Twitchy reported earlier, the House Oversight Committee deposed Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday morning, but Maxwell refused to answer any questions, pleading the Fifth. So no one learned anything, but that didn't stop Democrats from rushing to the cameras and making the Epstein files all about President Donald Trump. As we reported earlier, Rep. Jasmine Crockett went straight for the microphones and reminded us that Trump was accused of sexually molesting a child, before adding, "Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but …" the accusation was out there.

We didn't think it could get worse than Crockett, but Rep. Melanie Stansbury came close, coming out of the deposition claiming that Trump "is right at the center" of "the largest sex trafficking scandal … in the history of the United States." The Bulwark posted this clip because they thought it was particularly profound.

Rep. Stansbury: “The United States government is engaged in an active cover-up of the largest sex trafficking scandal and influence peddling scandal in the history of the United States, and Donald Trump is right at the center of it.” pic.twitter.com/0NEm7cHKOr — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 9, 2026

We asked before, but we'll ask again. The Biden Justice Department had the Epstein files for four years. You'd have thought if there was anything implicating Trump, they would have dropped it during the 2024 campaign.

@Rep_Stansbury 👈🏻 I hope my President sues you into bankruptcy. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) February 9, 2026

If Trump was at the center of it, the Biden administration would have exposed it when he ran for office. — Third time (@cobiesson) February 9, 2026

This is misinformation at its best. — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 (@rustypeter) February 9, 2026

@realDonaldTrump These people are begging you to give them their money! — Shotgun Rylie (@xdavidcastlex) February 9, 2026

Any idea why this wasn’t looked into under the last administration? — Mark Freedman (@financialsource) February 9, 2026

Proof or bluster — Bill Snyder (@BillSny60603610) February 9, 2026

She got all that from a convict pleading the fifth? — MAGA CLAUS🇺🇸 (@SSN674Trepang) February 9, 2026

I am always curious where the outrage was the prior 4 years. Like no Democrat gave AS and suddenly its the worst thing ever. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸 (@here_garbage) February 9, 2026

Wow, so why didn’t the Biden administration do anything about it? — Football mom (@julieholi) February 9, 2026

What does “…is right at the center of it.” mean? Seems worded to imply guilt but to avoid being sued. — Not a Bot (@RichRiff) February 9, 2026

Trump has already settled with two broadcast news networks for defamation. He should keep going.

