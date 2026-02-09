DHS Obliterates the Latest Propaganda Effort About 'Non-Violent' Illegals ICE Has Arrested
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
VIP
Abigail Spanberger's Disrespect for Virginia Knows NO Limits
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Fr...
So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...
Jessica Tarlov Helps Prove CBS News' ICE Arrests Spin Provided the Desired Narrative...
Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in...
Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and...
BRO ... Get a Room! John Brennan's Trump/Obama Meme Meltdown Turns Into Hilarious...
Joe Scarborough Melts Down As Americans Tune Out Woke Super Bowl Halftime Show
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows...
Sen. Mike Lee Has a Question About the MASSIVE Number of Private Jets...
Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS fo...
'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back...

Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About the 'Shared Oppressor'

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 09, 2026
Twitter

The Houston Chronicle is setting Republican politicians from Texas straight who are angry about an old video of Rep. Gene Wu in which he doesn't actually say what he says. In the video, Rep. Gene Wu says that when gays, Latinos, African-Americans, Asians, and other communities realize they all share the same oppressor, that's when they win. They're the majority, and if they would just work together.

Advertisement

Evan Mintz is upset that End Wokeness used a false caption to anger people about something that didn't happen.

Mintz writes:

If you actually click the video and listen, you won’t hear Wu say the word “non-whites,” nor will you hear him say the word white at all. Instead, he offers a rather generic description of the Democratic Party’s difficult multiracial politics. 

While I can understand some quibbling about the phrasing of “take over this country,” there’s little in Wu’s statement that should be controversial. Heck, the Chronicle’s Joy Sewing even wrote a column about Wu’s speech more than a year ago as his comment went viral not on End Wokeness, but on platforms popular with Black audiences.

Apparently Texas politicians weren’t paying attention, because they reacted to the weekend Twitter post as if it were fresh news.

Again, nowhere in the clip does Wu talk about white people. 

Just to clarify, I even called up Wu to ask who, exactly, he meant by “shared oppressor.”

His answer: Republicans.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That sure sounds like threading the needle. No, Wu never says the word "white." And the Houston Chronicle was good enough to give him the chance to "clarify" his comments.

Advertisement

Thanks for rushing in to clarify, Houston Chronicle.

Hasn't Wu heard that Asians are "white adjacent" and adopt whiteness to get ahead? Like in college admissions? He posted this when the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions:

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DHS Obliterates the Latest Propaganda Effort About 'Non-Violent' Illegals ICE Has Arrested
Doug P.
Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and Michelle Obama
Grateful Calvin
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)
Sam J.
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Friendly'
Grateful Calvin
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement