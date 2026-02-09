Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About the 'Shared Oppressor'

The Houston Chronicle is setting Republican politicians from Texas straight who are angry about an old video of Rep. Gene Wu in which he doesn't actually say what he says. In the video, Rep. Gene Wu says that when gays, Latinos, African-Americans, Asians, and other communities realize they all share the same oppressor, that's when they win. They're the majority, and if they would just work together.

Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off:



"Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country." pic.twitter.com/CrxsPqlkLI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2026

Evan Mintz is upset that End Wokeness used a false caption to anger people about something that didn't happen.

Opinion | An old clip — and false caption — of Texas Rep. Gene Wu had Republican candidates getting mad on the internet about something that didn’t happen, writes Opinion Editor Evan Mintz. https://t.co/OFcr1iBY2C — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 9, 2026

Mintz writes:

If you actually click the video and listen, you won’t hear Wu say the word “non-whites,” nor will you hear him say the word white at all. Instead, he offers a rather generic description of the Democratic Party’s difficult multiracial politics. … While I can understand some quibbling about the phrasing of “take over this country,” there’s little in Wu’s statement that should be controversial. Heck, the Chronicle’s Joy Sewing even wrote a column about Wu’s speech more than a year ago as his comment went viral not on End Wokeness, but on platforms popular with Black audiences. Apparently Texas politicians weren’t paying attention, because they reacted to the weekend Twitter post as if it were fresh news. … Again, nowhere in the clip does Wu talk about white people. Just to clarify, I even called up Wu to ask who, exactly, he meant by “shared oppressor.” His answer: Republicans.

That sure sounds like threading the needle. No, Wu never says the word "white." And the Houston Chronicle was good enough to give him the chance to "clarify" his comments.

It literally happened. — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) February 9, 2026

Lick that boot @HoustonChron — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@schwingcat) February 9, 2026

Wow, a newspaper apologizing for anti-white race hatred. I definitely didn't see that coming! — Mirror bɘƨɿɘvɘЯ (@mirrorreversed) February 9, 2026

The clip is unedited. He said what he said. — alexandra (@Seven7Alexandra) February 9, 2026

Guys it doesn’t matter if it’s on video what matters is this headline and the normies that read it. — SauceBoss (@nogoodjim) February 9, 2026

This is exactly why people hate news media. This is such a dishonest and disingenuous article.



He was clearly talking about white people and non white people. Word games don't work anymore. — Logic (@LogicRoad) February 9, 2026

Gene Wu named every race but white and said they all needed to unite against their common oppressor.



It certainly did happen and you're certainly lying. — PebbleofTexas (@TJPofTexas) February 9, 2026

We don’t hate the media enough. Never enough. — Las barras y las estrellas (@350Pont) February 9, 2026

Of course Houston Chronicle is running damage control for this. Of course. https://t.co/EfGWuMXRNE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 9, 2026

Shame on him — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2026

Thanks for rushing in to clarify, Houston Chronicle.

Hasn't Wu heard that Asians are "white adjacent" and adopt whiteness to get ahead? Like in college admissions? He posted this when the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions:

Congratulations to WHITE SUPREMACY for winning a huge victory today. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) June 29, 2023

