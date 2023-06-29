Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
How Affirmative Action Fails Minorities
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand...
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirma...
Just take the L! Jennifer Rubin insisting colleges can STILL be racist and...
NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action...
The Supreme Court Dismantles Affirmative Action
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's...
'Sleepy Joe and the case of the strange strap marks on his face'...
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action in college admissions (this is HUGE!)
Ian Millhiser knocks it out of the STUPID park with STUPID take on...

Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy and it goes SO wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:02 PM on June 29, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, SCOTUS struck down Affirmative Action in college admissions this morning ... and all was right with the world. Unless, of course, you're a mealy-mouthed Democrat whose bread and butter is pushing the idea that skin color is more important than ability or character.

Like Gene Wu.

You guys remember Gene, right? He's one of the Texas Democrats who ran away? He trolled Twitter with lame pictures of him eating in an airport? Dude is seriously a few fries short of a Happy Meal.

He also happens to think this morning's ruling was a huge victory for white supremacy.

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

He did.

What a dolt.

Sorry, that's probably an insult to other dolts everywhere. Our bad.

You'd think, but nope.

Now now, there is no power to be gained by expecting people to be judged by who they are, not their color. Democrats have spent decades making race a pinnacle of their agenda. While calling Republicans racist. Yes, it's all rather stupid.

How long ya' got?

We get it, Gene is a Democrat and all they really know how to do when things don't go their way is scream about racism or WHITE SUPREMACY, but this ... this is just dumb. It was racist to hold Asian Americans back because of their race, Gene.

Recommended

Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action
Sarah D

It was also clearly unconstitutional.

Willing to bet he will absolutely stick with that narrative.

It's all he really knows.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

And there it is.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: SCOTUS WHITE SUPREMACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action
Sarah D
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.
LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand SCOTUS and LOL
Sam J.
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
Aaron Walker
'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action Sarah D