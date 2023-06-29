Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy and it goes SO wrong

As Twitchy readers know, SCOTUS struck down Affirmative Action in college admissions this morning ... and all was right with the world. Unless, of course, you're a mealy-mouthed Democrat whose bread and butter is pushing the idea that skin color is more important than ability or character.

Like Gene Wu.

You guys remember Gene, right? He's one of the Texas Democrats who ran away? He trolled Twitter with lame pictures of him eating in an airport? Dude is seriously a few fries short of a Happy Meal.

He also happens to think this morning's ruling was a huge victory for white supremacy.

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

He did.

Congratulations to WHITE SUPREMACY for winning a huge victory today. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) June 29, 2023

What a dolt.

Sorry, that's probably an insult to other dolts everywhere. Our bad.

is this a parody account — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 29, 2023

You'd think, but nope.

What happened to content of someone’s character? — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 29, 2023

Now now, there is no power to be gained by expecting people to be judged by who they are, not their color. Democrats have spent decades making race a pinnacle of their agenda. While calling Republicans racist. Yes, it's all rather stupid.

this is great news for Asian Americans



what's wrong with you — Patrick Brenner, Unicorn Hunter (@pmbrenner91) June 29, 2023

How long ya' got?

We get it, Gene is a Democrat and all they really know how to do when things don't go their way is scream about racism or WHITE SUPREMACY, but this ... this is just dumb. It was racist to hold Asian Americans back because of their race, Gene.

It was also clearly unconstitutional.

This ruling will benefit Asian Americans a lot but you stick with that narrative 🤡 — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊 (@jhawk4life) June 29, 2023

Willing to bet he will absolutely stick with that narrative.

It's all he really knows.

Thank you. We trained hard. It was a satisfying victory though — Dennis (@FormallySomeone) June 29, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Only someone who believes in the supremacy of one race would think another needed special treatment to level the playing field. — T-Breezy (@BurrowZj) June 29, 2023

And there it is.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!