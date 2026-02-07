Unhinged Leftist Says When Dems Regain Power, ICE Agents Won’t Live to See Prison

Colombian National Used Stolen Identity to Vote and Receive $400,000 in Federal Benefits
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 07, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

Matthew Ahrens seems like an unhappy person. Will it cheer him up when Democrats assume power next, and ICE agents won't go to jail, because they won't live long enough to see a jail cell? That seems to be what he's saying. For some reason, he thought he should record these thoughts and post them to a public social media site.

Oh, and if you stick around until the end, he says he hopes everyone who commented on a video about the shooting at a Catholic School in Minneapolis would become the victim of a mass shooting. He didn't include enough context for why he believes the posted deserves to die in a mass shooting, but we doubt it's a good reason.

… trans shooter murdered and injured people in a church in Minneapolis, he commented on another TikToker’s video saying that if it was up to him, she and the Christians in her comments would be shot dead.

Ahrens works at Morgan Mechanical in Redmond, WA. Given the nature of his public statements, it is reasonable for the public to ask whether his views are consistent with the standards and values expected by the company’s clients.

We've left out his employer's phone number from the post, but you can find it by clicking the post above and viewing it on X.

We hope you're correct. He doesn't sound like he should be freely walking the streets with normal human beings.

Hillary Clinton tried to lecture us on "MAGA's war on empathy" earlier this week. This guy doesn't look MAGA.

I'm not sure how they cohabitate with us. How can you walk around with that much hate in your heart for 77 million people? He can't be in such a bubble that everyone he encounters is a liberal lunatic like himself.

ICE has been around for decades, but it's only when they continue to do their job under President Donald Trump that they get the death threats and wall-to-wall media coverage.

***

Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

