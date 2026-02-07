Unhinged Leftist Says When Dems Regain Power, ICE Agents Won’t Live to See Prison

Matthew Ahrens seems like an unhappy person. Will it cheer him up when Democrats assume power next, and ICE agents won't go to jail, because they won't live long enough to see a jail cell? That seems to be what he's saying. For some reason, he thought he should record these thoughts and post them to a public social media site.

Oh, and if you stick around until the end, he says he hopes everyone who commented on a video about the shooting at a Catholic School in Minneapolis would become the victim of a mass shooting. He didn't include enough context for why he believes the posted deserves to die in a mass shooting, but we doubt it's a good reason.

Meet Matthew Ahrens. Ahrens is an unhinged left-wing radical who says that if Democrats win, ICE agents won’t get to live to see prison and they’re all going to die.



He also goes on hateful rants not only about ICE, MAGA supporters but also about Christians. Last year, after a… pic.twitter.com/v5kJi27muQ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 7, 2026

… trans shooter murdered and injured people in a church in Minneapolis, he commented on another TikToker’s video saying that if it was up to him, she and the Christians in her comments would be shot dead. Ahrens works at Morgan Mechanical in Redmond, WA. Given the nature of his public statements, it is reasonable for the public to ask whether his views are consistent with the standards and values expected by the company’s clients.

We've left out his employer's phone number from the post, but you can find it by clicking the post above and viewing it on X.

If I'm correct, he was arrested a couple days ago. — Kim R Ehler (@Junk_Junk_No) February 7, 2026

We hope you're correct. He doesn't sound like he should be freely walking the streets with normal human beings.

That's a whole lot of hate for a political party who claims infinite empathy. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) February 7, 2026

Hillary Clinton tried to lecture us on "MAGA's war on empathy" earlier this week. This guy doesn't look MAGA.

Hi @FBI Matthew would like an in person chat. Can you accommodate him? — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) February 7, 2026

another Minneapolis good neighbor. — Scott Hickey (@skybotthybick) February 7, 2026

There will be a day of reckoning but not the one he is hoping for. — MartyO (@MOgelvie65514) February 7, 2026

Sounds like a person that would purposely sabotage his own work to make a political point. I wouldn’t trust a company he worked for. — AJ (@AndyJordan64) February 7, 2026

Why is he so worked up? Did they take his illegal girlfriend or something? — tayfan2 (@tayfan2) February 7, 2026

I checked in with his employer. I suggest a few others do as well. You can call directly, visit the website and leave a comment, or leave a review. But it’s more about him personally than the company. I called. — Chrisco44 (@_Captain_C_) February 7, 2026

Why are liberals so violent and evil? They label us conservatives as intolerant and non-accepting, but there’s nothing that they accept from our point of view. I’m not sure if there’s a way to cohabitate with these people. — Backroad Conservative (@RoterdamMatthew) February 7, 2026

I'm not sure how they cohabitate with us. How can you walk around with that much hate in your heart for 77 million people? He can't be in such a bubble that everyone he encounters is a liberal lunatic like himself.

This guy should be terminated immediately. He should not work around people. — Connie Broughan (@connieb225) February 7, 2026

I’ve never seen people go so hard for illegal immagrants that could care less about them. — SWIFT (@Swift_Pilot) February 7, 2026

ICE has been around for decades, but it's only when they continue to do their job under President Donald Trump that they get the death threats and wall-to-wall media coverage.

This person has a lot of hate and I hope has been investigated. — Blackhawk_Crewchief (@cberck) February 8, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

