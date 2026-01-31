Jonathan Turley Self-Awareness Nukes Hillary Clinton After Her Lecture About 'MAGA's War on Empathy'

Take another lying Hillary Clinton screed and combine it with The Atlantic, and you know you're going to end up with a massive level of projection and BS.

Such is the case with this:

The Trump administration’s “war on empathy,” @HillaryClinton writes, “threatens to pave the way for an extreme vision of Christian nationalism that seeks to replace democracy with theocracy in America”: https://t.co/UTI8jnNpS7 pic.twitter.com/PmumD7X37T — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) January 30, 2026

Trump wants to replace democracy with theocracy? Funny stuff coming from Hillary's side, for which things like climate change fearmongering, abortion zealotry and anti-science trans gaslighting have become religions unto themselves that they're trying to force on everybody else.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley easily described what a joke Hillary Clinton has served up:

Hillary Clinton just penned a column for the Atlantic on "MAGA’s War on Empathy" because, when one thinks of empathy, one thinks of her. From dismissing women raising sexual assaults as "bimbo eruptions" or her chilling Benghazi testimony, Clinton is empathy personified... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 30, 2026

Speaking of Benghazi...

...While discussing the shooting of Minnesota protesters, Clinton denounces the lack of "compassion" and the evidence of "moral rot" among conservatives. This was her prior response to those raising whether deaths were the result of protests or an attack: https://t.co/HPt2pIk4nM — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 30, 2026

Clinton is stilly whining about losing to Trump ("election denial" isn't a threat to democracy if her side does it) but to that we can only reply "what difference at this point does it make?"

“At this point what difference does it make?” pic.twitter.com/HzWrwxg6r7 — Bob Loblaw 🇺🇸 (@1BobLoblaw) January 31, 2026

Hillary Clinton literally called half the country a basket of deplorables. That’s some pretty twisted empathy lol. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) January 30, 2026

Hillary Clinton is the world leader when it comes to lacking self-awareness and any sense of shame.

