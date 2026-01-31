OUCH! Biden Appointed Judge Has a Buzzkill for Lefties Trying to Stop the...
Jonathan Turley Self-Awareness Nukes Hillary Clinton After Her Lecture About 'MAGA's War on Empathy'

Doug P. | 2:15 PM on January 31, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Take another lying Hillary Clinton screed and combine it with The Atlantic, and you know you're going to end up with a massive level of projection and BS.

Such is the case with this: 

Trump wants to replace democracy with theocracy? Funny stuff coming from Hillary's side, for which things like climate change fearmongering, abortion zealotry and anti-science trans gaslighting have become religions unto themselves that they're trying to force on everybody else. 

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley easily described what a joke Hillary Clinton has served up: 

Speaking of Benghazi...

Clinton is stilly whining about losing to Trump ("election denial" isn't a threat to democracy if her side does it) but to that we can only reply "what difference at this point does it make?"

Hillary Clinton is the world leader when it comes to lacking self-awareness and any sense of shame. 

*****

