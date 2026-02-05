Amnesty International Gets Ratioed and Wrecked Over 'RIP Fact-Checkers'-Style Take on Mass...
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Asks Scott Bessent If He'd Like to Retract His Statement About Alex Pretti

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 05, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

As we reported on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was on Capitol Hill to appear before the House Financial Services Committee and answer questions about the economy. Bessent was met with hostility from representatives, and he gave it right back. Mad Maxine Waters asked the chairman, "Can you shut him up?" to which Bessent replied, "Can you maintain some level of dignity?" 

On Thursday, Bessent appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, where Sen. Chris Van Hollen thought it was appropriate to question Bessent about his remarks about the fatal shooting of ICE agitator Alex Pretti. Van Hollen managed to work it into the testimony by saying the credibility of the secretary was important. That said, Van Hollen graciously gave Bessent the opportunity to retract his remarks about Pretti. Bessent did not. This administration has some of the best when it comes to handling dumb questions: Bessent, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Stephen Miller, to name four.

Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories
Brett T.
Van Hollen had that "gotcha" teed up for days, probably, and it failed miserably.

Never apologize to a Democrat.

***

