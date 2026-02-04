‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut Up’ Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, where he encountered one of the brightest minds of the Democrat Party. We’re kidding, of course. He met up with 87-year-old Maxine Waters, who is the poster child (poster senior?) for term limits. Bessent was there to talk about the U.S. economy and President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy. Waters and her berating buddy (more on him shortly) had other plans that involved lots of yelling and incoherence. Bessent more than held his own against the tirading twosome.

Advertisement

Here’s ranty Aunty Maxine. (WATCH)

Maxine Waters goes on unhinged rant, repeatedly talking over Scott Bessent — then gets finished by one of Bessent’s trademark rhetorical daggers.



Waters: “Can you shut him up?"



Bessent: “Can you maintain some level of dignity?"



Oof. pic.twitter.com/z3IXTBpfWX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2026

She is so tiresome. She reminds me of a miserable California Raisin caricature from the 1990’s. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 4, 2026

Oh no! Now I'll be thinking "California raisin" whenever I see her!🤣🤣 — Charlotte Corday (@lcbrooks31) February 4, 2026

Wait, we thought everyone already saw her as a shriveled, singing raisin.

Waters is the ranking Democrat member on the House Financial Services Committee. Scary, we admit. Posters say you’d think she’d know how to handle herself when questioning Bessent and others. Waters obviously always has other plans.

The “reclaiming my time” thing is ridiculous. I’m sure it is the House rules, but if you ask a question, the witness is entitled to answer, and you can’t cut him off with that “reclaiming” nonsense. The founders would be shocked. — RhondaKlick (@RhondaK930) February 4, 2026

She’s there to her herself speak, doesn’t care what the facts are. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) February 4, 2026

"Why are you speaking? I came here to read things at you, not get answers?" — John Tammes (@john_tammes) February 4, 2026

These hearings are pointless to the American people when Waters and other Democrats refuse to listen.

Commenters question how Waters can be a high-ranking Democrat and keep getting elected.

How..in all of America...are we only able to find her ?



This is deeply disturbing. The lack of professionalism is astounding. — Sansal (@kodssansal) February 4, 2026

It’s amazing that she can get elected. — Rick Taylor (@rickataylor814) February 4, 2026

It all about her constituents. Look at where her district is, the one she doesn't even live in. — Jonprt1 (@Jonprt2) February 4, 2026

Even Waters doesn’t want to live in a district dumb enough to keep sending her to Washington.

She calls California home, but West Coast Waters got an asinine assist from an East Coast Democrat. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York was anything but meek. (WATCH)

Now Rep. Meeks has completely lost it in a deranged meltdown.



“Don’t be a flunky!!!"



House Democrats really covering themselves in glory here. pic.twitter.com/1z4QAVFVLE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2026

Advertisement

Seems like Meeks was getting paid by someone running a Ponzi scheme and tried to interfere for him in Venezula. https://t.co/8LejWO14FR — Sly Boots (@TBSntrict) February 4, 2026

Another ‘Learing’ Center success story.

Despite the ‘flunky’ business, posters praised Bessent for remaining his normal, cool, and calm self.

Bessent is a class act. — wilder (@wilderpatriot) February 4, 2026

He destroys them with grace and style. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2026

You can tell his controlled demeanor further irritates his Democrat foes.

Commenters say Trump has surrounded himself with super-powered policy defenders.

Bessent and Miller are not real.



I've been told my whole life superheroes didn't exist.



Team Trump 2.0 are the merciless Angels we needed. — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) February 4, 2026

He and Rubio top the list of my favorites in the administration — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) February 4, 2026

AMEN! Rubio has also truly impressed with his push back on these out of touch reps — Tony Capraro III- CASL,CLU, ChFC,RICP (@TCapraroIII) February 4, 2026

Advertisement

they handle these lunatics with ease. add Vance to that list. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2026

That’s really not fair to crackheads. Waters is worse than any insane junkie we’ve ever seen outside a convenience store. Still, Bessent easily dispatches her, no matter how crazed she is. And he does it with a sly smile.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.