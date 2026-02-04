Amicus Brief in Hemani Addresses Key Issue With Lower Courts
NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After...
Mark Kelly Whips up ICE Hatred on 'Morning Joe'
Joy Behar Roasted Over Idiotic and Insulting Comparison for Don Lemon Joining Mob...
BREAKING: Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Sentenced
Ben Stiller Is Grateful for CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Commitment to the Truth (Cue...
Dr. Marty Makary Exposes What They Hid About American Medicine
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens...
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comme...
THIS Is Gavin Newsom's 'Major Milestone' for Calif. Bullet Train Construction After 18...
VIP
‘Journo’ Georgia Fort Says the KKK Act Is Being Weaponized Against Black People...
Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax
Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical...
VIP
Indianapolis School Walkout Against ICE Looks More Like an Out-of-Hand Spring Break...

‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut Up’ Scott Bessent

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:51 PM on February 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, where he encountered one of the brightest minds of the Democrat Party. We’re kidding, of course. He met up with 87-year-old Maxine Waters, who is the poster child (poster senior?) for term limits. Bessent was there to talk about the U.S. economy and President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy. Waters and her berating buddy (more on him shortly) had other plans that involved lots of yelling and incoherence. Bessent more than held his own against the tirading twosome.

Advertisement

Here’s ranty Aunty Maxine. (WATCH)

Wait, we thought everyone already saw her as a shriveled, singing raisin.

Waters is the ranking Democrat member on the House Financial Services Committee. Scary, we admit. Posters say you’d think she’d know how to handle herself when questioning Bessent and others. Waters obviously always has other plans.

Recommended

NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After Massive WaPo Layoffs
Doug P.
Advertisement

These hearings are pointless to the American people when Waters and other Democrats refuse to listen.

Commenters question how Waters can be a high-ranking Democrat and keep getting elected.

Even Waters doesn’t want to live in a district dumb enough to keep sending her to Washington.

She calls California home, but West Coast Waters got an asinine assist from an East Coast Democrat. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York was anything but meek. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Another ‘Learing’ Center success story.

Despite the ‘flunky’ business, posters praised Bessent for remaining his normal, cool, and calm self.

You can tell his controlled demeanor further irritates his Democrat foes.

Commenters say Trump has surrounded himself with super-powered policy defenders.

Advertisement

That’s really not fair to crackheads. Waters is worse than any insane junkie we’ve ever seen outside a convenience store. Still, Bessent easily dispatches her, no matter how crazed she is. And he does it with a sly smile.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MAXINE WATERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After Massive WaPo Layoffs
Doug P.
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments
Aaron Walker
Joy Behar Roasted Over Idiotic and Insulting Comparison for Don Lemon Joining Mob in a MN Church
Doug P.
BREAKING: Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Sentenced
Aaron Walker
Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard
Grateful Calvin
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After Massive WaPo Layoffs Doug P.
Advertisement