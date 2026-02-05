Sen. Chris Van Hollen Asks Scott Bessent If He'd Like to Retract His...
Semi-Truck Driver Who Crashed Into a Van of Amish Men, Killing Four, Was a Migrant With a PA CDL

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 05, 2026
WANE

A semi-truck driver ran head-on into a van full of Amish men on Tuesday in Indiana, killing four of them. CNN's going to need to set up one of its famous on-screen counters for people killed by illegal alien truck drivers pretty soon. 

… trucking companies that re-register under new names to evade safety violations.

The Amish men who lost their lives to this illegal alien are:

Henry Eicher, 50.

His sons: Menno Eicher, 25, and Paul Eicher, 19. 

and Simon Girod, 23.

There will be no protests for them. 

Their story won't be in the mainstream news.

Please pray for their families.

Fox News' Bill Melugin says the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that the truck driver is a Kyrgyzstani national who was released on parole into the United States by the Biden administration after entering using the BP One app.

… entry, and was released into the US via parole by the Biden admin. 

Police say 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev was driving on SR 67 in Jay County, Indiana, when he didn’t stop for another slowed semi-truck, swerving instead into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into a van, killing four people, several of whom were reportedly Amish, according to local media. 

ICE records show Beishekeev is now in ICE custody, meaning local law enforcement honored a detainer and already handed him over.

A reminder, the Biden-era CBP One cell phone app allowed 50,000 to 60,000 otherwise inadmissible aliens to enter the US legally every month for two-year humanitarian parole grants. President Trump terminated the program the day he was inaugurated, and has since turned it into a self deportation app.

More to come on this as we get it.

The government was paying illegals $1,000 cash to self-deport, but that's been bumped up to $2,600, plus the plane ticket home.

Last November, the U.S. Department of Transportation, under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, revoked 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses given to "dangerous foreign drivers" by the State of California after a series of fatal accidents.

The trucking company that hired him as well.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

