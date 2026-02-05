Semi-Truck Driver Who Crashed Into a Van of Amish Men, Killing Four, Was a Migrant With a PA CDL

A semi-truck driver ran head-on into a van full of Amish men on Tuesday in Indiana, killing four of them. CNN's going to need to set up one of its famous on-screen counters for people killed by illegal alien truck drivers pretty soon.

I have truly horrific news...



An illegal alien driving a semi-truck has just crashed head-on into a van of Amish men, k*lling 4 of them.



It appears the trucking company that employed the illegal is based out of California and is known as a "chameleon carrier"...



...which are… pic.twitter.com/ek0sEQEkn6 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 5, 2026

… trucking companies that re-register under new names to evade safety violations. The Amish men who lost their lives to this illegal alien are: Henry Eicher, 50. His sons: Menno Eicher, 25, and Paul Eicher, 19. and Simon Girod, 23. There will be no protests for them. Their story won't be in the mainstream news. Please pray for their families.

Fox News' Bill Melugin says the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that the truck driver is a Kyrgyzstani national who was released on parole into the United States by the Biden administration after entering using the BP One app.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a semi-truck driver arrested for causing a head on crash in Indiana that killed 4 people on Tuesday is a Kygryzstani national who entered the US via the Biden administration's CBP One cell phone app on 12/19/2023 at the Nogales, AZ port of… pic.twitter.com/Pvj0wRwCN4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 5, 2026

… entry, and was released into the US via parole by the Biden admin. Police say 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev was driving on SR 67 in Jay County, Indiana, when he didn’t stop for another slowed semi-truck, swerving instead into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into a van, killing four people, several of whom were reportedly Amish, according to local media. ICE records show Beishekeev is now in ICE custody, meaning local law enforcement honored a detainer and already handed him over. A reminder, the Biden-era CBP One cell phone app allowed 50,000 to 60,000 otherwise inadmissible aliens to enter the US legally every month for two-year humanitarian parole grants. President Trump terminated the program the day he was inaugurated, and has since turned it into a self deportation app. More to come on this as we get it.

UPDATE: DHS says he got his CDL from Pennsylvania. (I blurred out his address). pic.twitter.com/wodCMzOjrG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 5, 2026

Truly awful... thank you for covering this story.



I was certain no mainstream media outlet would do so.



The Amish are the best of America and we in Western North Carolina owe them SO MUCH.



It is heartbreaking to see this. We need mass deportations. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 5, 2026

“President Trump terminated the program the day he was inaugurated, and has since turned it into a self deportation app.”



And how many of the 531,000 Biden let in have self-deported via Trump’s amazing self-deportation app?



Notice he keeps having to up the “exit bonus”. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 5, 2026

The government was paying illegals $1,000 cash to self-deport, but that's been bumped up to $2,600, plus the plane ticket home.

Four people dead and he was let in through an app and paroled into the country. This is exactly why border policy matters. Tragic and preventable. — nelson ajwang (@realnelsonaj) February 5, 2026

I think the only way to fix this at this point is dump every single CDL and make them reapply. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 5, 2026

Last November, the U.S. Department of Transportation, under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, revoked 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses given to "dangerous foreign drivers" by the State of California after a series of fatal accidents.

This case is a tragic and infuriating example of the consequences of Biden-era border policies. Beishekeev should never have been here. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) February 5, 2026

Make a clear example of this case and prosecute into oblivion. — MtnMagaGal (@hollister_5050) February 5, 2026

And *another* completely preventable tragedy. — Beth (@Beth_W14) February 5, 2026

Whomever issued the drivers license should be held criminally liable. — Christine (@EchoesOfFaith11) February 5, 2026

The trucking company that hired him as well.

Arrest the HR people at the company who hired him. Arrest the people who gave him his CDL. Arrest his supervisor and arrest the CEO of the trucking company. Charge them all as accessories to murder/manslaughter.



Stop this crap NOW with a few examples like this. — generally right (@bullwynkle) February 5, 2026

***

