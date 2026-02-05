Rep. Maria Salazar Tells ICE Not to Touch the Ones Picking Up the Jalapeño Peppers

We wish this clip weren't cut off where it was, because we wanted to hear more about the illegal aliens that Rep. Maria Salazar, a Republican, was working to give "a dignified status." We really want to hear more about this dignified status, because it sounds a lot like amnesty.

And frankly, it was surprising to hear the "but who will pick our crops" argument from a Republican. Salazar wants to keep cheap labor in the country to depress wages.

Rep. Maria Salazar (R) to ICE: "Do not touch our illegal immigrant nannies, gardeners, & veggie pickers" pic.twitter.com/7dT5u29y83 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2026

NOPE. They go too.



Adios. — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) February 5, 2026

Who will pick her cotton? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 5, 2026

Oh no, who's going to pick my fruit and wash the dishes I eat my filet mignon on? — JWF (@JammieWF) February 5, 2026

I really despise this woman. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2026

Please touch them. — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarino) February 5, 2026

Her "Dignity Act" is shamnesty. It offers amnesty to anyone here for more than 5 years. Keep in mind, a lot of the people who came here under Biden are protected under a patchwork of legal statuses. So basically, @RepMariaSalazar is pushing shamnesty! — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) February 5, 2026

Ah, yes, the "Dignity Act." We'll be delving deeping into that in a future post.

America First means deport them all, not carve-outs for your personal servants. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) February 5, 2026

This is the problem with people like @RepMariaSalazar. They only see ILLEGALS as servants. I'm pretty sure that's not the American dream. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) February 5, 2026

Who will pick our cotton, GOP edition — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) February 5, 2026

Sounds very uniparty to me — David Perez (@DavidCan2002) February 5, 2026

How did a Democrat get elected as a Republican 😑 — Cassie N (@cass_nguyen_) February 5, 2026

Here you go, you officially have dignified status. Now, go finish pickin' my grapes. — Rob_Matrix (@The_Rob_Matrix) February 5, 2026

Not what we voted for. — TKK (@TeeKayKiz) February 5, 2026

Then they should get a work visa. She’s encouraging folks to break the law. — NolaMom 💜💛💜 (@pedsscrub) February 5, 2026

Wait, what does she mean? I was told all of the illegal immigrants are future doctors and lawyers? — Dub Show Podcast (@ThatDubGuy) February 5, 2026

A year ago, Michael Moore asked who ICE was deporting that night. "The child who would've discovered the cure for cancer in 2046?" Or "the ninth-grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032?" Yes, among the millions who poured across the border during the Biden administration was the child who would discover the cure for cancer.

That is a defacto admission That she is enjoying having a serf class that she can keep forever at that level so she gets her damned fruit. — Federalist Woman (@FederalistWoman) February 5, 2026

Is that what all of these illegal aliens in blue cities like Minneapolis and Chicago and New York Cityare doing? Picking oranges and jalapeño peppers?

