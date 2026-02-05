Rep. Maria Salazar Tells ICE Not to Touch the Ones Picking Up the Jalapeño Peppers

Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 05, 2026
Meme

We wish this clip weren't cut off where it was, because we wanted to hear more about the illegal aliens that Rep. Maria Salazar, a Republican, was working to give "a dignified status." We really want to hear more about this dignified status, because it sounds a lot like amnesty.

And frankly, it was surprising to hear the "but who will pick our crops" argument from a Republican. Salazar wants to keep cheap labor in the country to depress wages.

Ah, yes, the "Dignity Act." We'll be delving deeping into that in a future post.

A year ago, Michael Moore asked who ICE was deporting that night. "The child who would've discovered the cure for cancer in 2046?" Or "the ninth-grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032?" Yes, among the millions who poured across the border during the Biden administration was the child who would discover the cure for cancer.

Is that what all of these illegal aliens in blue cities like Minneapolis and Chicago and New York Cityare doing? Picking oranges and jalapeño peppers?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

