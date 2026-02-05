Rep. Explains How ‘Dignity Act’ Would Grant Legal Status to a 'Segment' of the Illegal Population

Earlier on Thursday, we wrote about Republican Rep. Maria Salazar telling ICE not to touch the illegal immigrants that she is trying to grant "dignified status" — the nannies, the people who pick the jalapeño peppers, and others who make our lives better by making our houses and vegetables cheaper.

Congress tends to come up with ridiculous acronyms to name their bills; look at Rep. Bennie Thompson's proposed DISGRACED Act to strip Donald Trump of his Secret Service protection, standing for Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees. Rep. Salazar had introduced the DIGNIDAD Act, short for Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream, but that didn't roll off the tongue, so now it's just the Dignity Act. And it has several Republican co-sponsors, including Rep. Matt Lawler.

Lawler must have thought he made a great point on Fox News, because he posted the clip to his own X account, explaining which segment of the illegal immigrant population would be given this path to "dignity."

The Dignity Act would grant legal status to a segment of the illegal population that meets certain criteria such as:



- Not having committed a crime in the United States as well as in their country of origin.



- They cannot collect government benefits. Period.



- They must pay… pic.twitter.com/YfCUdbGxXY — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) February 4, 2026

… all back taxes and a fine for coming into the United States illegally. If this criteria is not met, that is grounds for deportation.

Plenty on X had a better idea.

How about no — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) February 5, 2026

Sorry Charlie, but the days of cyclical amnesty are over.



Rewarding millions of people for coming here illegally, only guarantees more of the same.



You want to pass the citizenship, do it the right way in the first place. — NYINDEPENDENT🇺🇸 (@JONEEFRY) February 5, 2026

I heard you say this would be a one time thing. Just like under Reagan right?



Not again.



Deport all illegal aliens. We don't incentivize illegal immigration anymore. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) February 5, 2026

"Not having committed a crime in the United States"



So, just ignore the part where they have already committed a crime in the United States by illegally entering the United States.



Also, funny how the dignity of law abiding citizens is never considered. — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) February 5, 2026

How about just deporting them instead. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) February 5, 2026

TERRIBLE IDEA. Others will say "Wow, I just need to sneak across the border and I can become a citizen".



NO AMNESTY EVER, INCLUDING AMNESTY LITE.



w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) February 5, 2026

If they came illegally they must go back. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) February 5, 2026

You know we already have a legal process apply for citizenship, right? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 5, 2026

How about they pay all those fines and still be deported.



In America we don't change laws to benefit those that broke them! — J (@JayTC53) February 5, 2026

This is a HARD NO. — SMD (@smdowner) February 5, 2026

The bill has bipartisan support. Maybe the Republicans were able to negotiate the part about illegals not collecting government benefits and thought that would go over with the party. The answer is no. Have some dignity, Lawler.

