Rep. Summer Lee Says ICE Is Not the Gestapo but 'Regular, Run of...
Amnesty International Gets Ratioed and Wrecked Over 'RIP Fact-Checkers'-Style Take on Mass...
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Asks Scott Bessent If He'd Like to Retract His...
Semi-Truck Driver Who Crashed Into a Van of Amish Men, Killing Four, Was...
Rep. Maria Salazar Tells ICE Not to Touch the Ones Picking Up the...
Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories
Schumer Panics As 'Morning Joe' Host Betrays His Voter ID Narrative
Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond,...
Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL...
Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap
DataRepublican Makes BRUTAL Example of KamalaHQ Explaining WHY the Left Can't do Tech...
Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying...
DHS Shreds NYT for Waiting Until Paragraph 36 to Mention This in Sob...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability...

Rep. Explains How ‘Dignity Act’ Would Grant Legal Status to a 'Segment' of the Illegal Population

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 05, 2026
Meme screenshot

Earlier on Thursday, we wrote about Republican Rep. Maria Salazar telling ICE not to touch the illegal immigrants that she is trying to grant "dignified status" — the nannies, the people who pick the jalapeño peppers, and others who make our lives better by making our houses and vegetables cheaper.

Advertisement

Congress tends to come up with ridiculous acronyms to name their bills; look at Rep. Bennie Thompson's proposed DISGRACED Act to strip Donald Trump of his Secret Service protection, standing for Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees. Rep. Salazar had introduced the DIGNIDAD Act, short for Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream, but that didn't roll off the tongue, so now it's just the Dignity Act. And it has several Republican co-sponsors, including Rep. Matt Lawler.

Lawler must have thought he made a great point on Fox News, because he posted the clip to his own X account, explaining which segment of the illegal immigrant population would be given this path to "dignity."

Recommended

Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories
Brett T.
Advertisement

… all back taxes and a fine for coming into the United States illegally. 

If this criteria is not met, that is grounds for deportation.

Plenty on X had a better idea.

Advertisement

The bill has bipartisan support. Maybe the Republicans were able to negotiate the part about illegals not collecting government benefits and thought that would go over with the party. The answer is no. Have some dignity, Lawler.

***




 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories
Brett T.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Asks Scott Bessent If He'd Like to Retract His Statement About Alex Pretti
Brett T.
Amnesty International Gets Ratioed and Wrecked Over 'RIP Fact-Checkers'-Style Take on Mass WaPo Firings
Doug P.
Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)
Sam J.
Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out
Sam J.
Semi-Truck Driver Who Crashed Into a Van of Amish Men, Killing Four, Was a Migrant With a PA CDL
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories Brett T.
Advertisement