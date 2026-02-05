Don Lemon Calls JD Vance a Vile Human Being and Not a Real Christian Like Him

OK, we apologize for this post in advance. We don't want to give Don Lemon the oxygen he so desperately wants in order to become relevant again, but it ticks us off to hear someone who rushed a church service and disrupted it deciding who is and who isn't Christian. Lemon told the pastor of Cities Church, after disrupting his service and sticking a microphone in his face, that he was a Christian. He wasn't much unlike his accomplice and fellow defendant, unhinged professional agitator William Kelly, who ran around the church with his phone telling people they were pretend Christians. So Lemon's a Christian, Kelly's a Christian (and alleged combat veteran), but we're not sure about Vice President JD Vance.

As we reported on Wednesday, a journalist from The Daily Mail sat down for a video interview with Vance and did all he could to get Vance to apologize for reposting Stephen Miller, who dubbed Alex Pretti an assassin. Would you like to apologize? "For what?" was the vice president's answer.

It was Vance's non-apology for reposting Miller that set off Lemon and led him to call Vance a "vile human being" and "vile and disgusting." That's no surprise coming from a former CNN host who can now say whatever he wants. But again, Lemon insists he's a Christian, and Vance is not really. It's like being lectured to by David French about how you're doing Christianity wrong.

Don Lemon calls out JD Vance: “This is a vile human being. It’s not that hard, all he would have to say is I am sorry, no one should die that way. Why can’t you do that JD Vance? Do you have to kiss Donald Trump’s ring and his butt that much that you have to forgo your humanity?… pic.twitter.com/3ogxZAUU7h — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 4, 2026

… It’s inhumane. It’s really just vile and disgusting. He talks about Christianity so much — Christians don’t behave that way. Not real Christians.”

Real Christians storm church services and scare the congregation into thinking they're in the middle of another mass shooting?

Lemon unlocked his algorithm of notoriety but he will burst into flames in no time. — Yoryi.RD (@yoryiRD19) February 5, 2026

Funny, Don talking about humanity. — Earle OHagan (@earle_ohagan) February 5, 2026

What “Christian” storms a church where people are worshipping and calls them names and disrupts service? — Socalartgal (@socalartgal3) February 5, 2026

Has Lemon apologized to the church goers? — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) February 5, 2026

Breaking into a church service is vile. — Francisco (@brosteve77) February 5, 2026

How would Don know what a Christian is? I doubt he has ever read the Bible. — Jeff (@earthspin1) February 5, 2026

A real Christian wouldn't want a country to defend its borders. There would be no borders.

Don Lemon , talking about what a real Christian should do????🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Linda Carter (@LindaCa79099031) February 5, 2026

A Christian like me…..read the Bible much? Leviticus 18:22??? pic.twitter.com/z2mzQt5QNV — Darrell (@OtherBrother931) February 5, 2026

Says the guy that stormed into a church during mass to film a riot. You have no credibility left so just stop. — tom tomecki (@tallone7070) February 5, 2026

Please, tell us all about "real" Christianity and how you're the prime example of a Christian.

