Don Lemon Calls JD Vance a Vile Human Being and Not a Real Christian Like Him

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 05, 2026
Don Lemon Show

OK, we apologize for this post in advance. We don't want to give Don Lemon the oxygen he so desperately wants in order to become relevant again, but it ticks us off to hear someone who rushed a church service and disrupted it deciding who is and who isn't Christian. Lemon told the pastor of Cities Church, after disrupting his service and sticking a microphone in his face, that he was a Christian. He wasn't much unlike his accomplice and fellow defendant, unhinged professional agitator William Kelly, who ran around the church with his phone telling people they were pretend Christians. So Lemon's a Christian, Kelly's a Christian (and alleged combat veteran), but we're not sure about Vice President JD Vance.

As we reported on Wednesday, a journalist from The Daily Mail sat down for a video interview with Vance and did all he could to get Vance to apologize for reposting Stephen Miller, who dubbed Alex Pretti an assassin. Would you like to apologize? "For what?" was the vice president's answer.

It was Vance's non-apology for reposting Miller that set off Lemon and led him to call Vance a "vile human being" and "vile and disgusting." That's no surprise coming from a former CNN host who can now say whatever he wants. But again, Lemon insists he's a Christian, and Vance is not really. It's like being lectured to by David French about how you're doing Christianity wrong.

… It’s inhumane. It’s really just vile and disgusting. He talks about Christianity so much — Christians don’t behave that way. Not real Christians.”

Scott Jennings Comes Up Empty in Attempt to Teach Econ 101 to CNN Panelists After Bessent's Testimony
Doug P.
Real Christians storm church services and scare the congregation into thinking they're in the middle of another mass shooting?

A real Christian wouldn't want a country to defend its borders. There would be no borders.

Please, tell us all about "real" Christianity and how you're the prime example of a Christian.

Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

CHRISTIANITY JD VANCE

