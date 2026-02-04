BOOM: Tom Homan Asks Why We Don't Educate Children About Trump Making His...
The Tide Is Turning: Two Major Medical Associations Call for a Halt to...
Hot Take: There Is Not a Serious Market for 'Hard News' for Conservatives
Lefty Activist Gives the Most Ironic Justification EVER for Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneap...
ABC News: ICE Prevented Disabled US Citizen’s Father From Attending His Funeral
Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air...
FBI Raids Biological Lab Inside Vegas Home Owned by Chinese National With Ties...
'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family...
The REAL Reason It Feels Like America Is About To COLLAPSE
Brit Hume Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Hillary Clinton's Latest Attempt to Shame...
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Man Who Charged Cops With Knife, Consoles Him
Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals Minnesota Is Spending Over 1,300 Percent More on Autism...
VIP
The Backdrop to Gavin Newsom's High Speed Rail 'Critical Step' Celebration Speaks Laughabl...
‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut...

The Atlantic: 'We're Witnessing a Murder' of The Washington Post by Jeff Bezos

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 04, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, The Washington Post's executive editor announced hundreds of layoffs and a restructuring of the paper during a Zoom call on Wednesday. Millionaires like Elizabeth Warren tried to wealth-shame owner Jeff Bezos for being worth hundreds of billions, while subsidizing a newspaper that lost $100,000 last year.

Advertisement

It sounds to us like the paper was bleeding out rather than being murdered, but that was the hot take of Ashley Parker in The Atlantic:

We’re witnessing a murder.

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of The Washington Post, and Will Lewis, the publisher he appointed at the end of 2023, are embarking on the latest step of their plan to kill everything that makes the paper special. The Post has survived for nearly 150 years, evolving from a hometown family newspaper into an indispensable national institution, and a pillar of the democratic system. But if Bezos and Lewis continue down their present path, it may not survive much longer.

Well, democracy does die in darkness, we're told, while The Washington Post dies in broad daylight. By suicide.

Recommended

Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air THIS Damning Video (He's RIGHT!)
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pillar of the Democratic Party, maybe.

The Washington Post isn't going anywhere. And it's now allowed on X to tell journalists to learn to code without getting suspended.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JEFF BEZOS THE ATLANTIC WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air THIS Damning Video (He's RIGHT!)
Doug P.
ABC News: ICE Prevented Disabled US Citizen’s Father From Attending His Funeral
Brett T.
Hot Take: There Is Not a Serious Market for 'Hard News' for Conservatives
Brett T.
Lefty Activist Gives the Most Ironic Justification EVER for Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis
Doug P.
The Tide Is Turning: Two Major Medical Associations Call for a Halt to Transgender Surgeries for Minors
Aaron Walker
BOOM: Tom Homan Asks Why We Don't Educate Children About Trump Making His Country Safe Again
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air THIS Damning Video (He's RIGHT!) Doug P.
Advertisement