The Atlantic: 'We're Witnessing a Murder' of The Washington Post by Jeff Bezos

As Twitchy reported earlier, The Washington Post's executive editor announced hundreds of layoffs and a restructuring of the paper during a Zoom call on Wednesday. Millionaires like Elizabeth Warren tried to wealth-shame owner Jeff Bezos for being worth hundreds of billions, while subsidizing a newspaper that lost $100,000 last year.

It sounds to us like the paper was bleeding out rather than being murdered, but that was the hot take of Ashley Parker in The Atlantic:

We’re witnessing a murder. Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of The Washington Post, and Will Lewis, the publisher he appointed at the end of 2023, are embarking on the latest step of their plan to kill everything that makes the paper special. The Post has survived for nearly 150 years, evolving from a hometown family newspaper into an indispensable national institution, and a pillar of the democratic system. But if Bezos and Lewis continue down their present path, it may not survive much longer.

Well, democracy does die in darkness, we're told, while The Washington Post dies in broad daylight. By suicide.

She's hilarious.



None of it is true, but it's hilarious. — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) February 5, 2026

You guys only exist because a billionaire pays you to spew absolute garbage that aligns with her politics. — fata4life (@elivenspire) February 4, 2026

Long overdue — MB (@Joie_Mb) February 4, 2026

Parasitic psychopathy is fueling hysterics. — Satya (@LordofLLMs) February 4, 2026

Look at this insufferable smugness -- "We're witnessing a murder." No: We're witnessing businessmen trying to save their product from a gang of freaks who spent more than a decade cos-playing as the #resistance rather than report the news. You can't hate the media enough. https://t.co/Geq7ZUp8pq — liel leibovitz (@liel) February 4, 2026

Thank you for directing me to this hilarious article @YAppelbaum! I haven’t had such a good laugh in a long time. From the bizarre pretension to the hilarious cluelessness about why this bad thing is happening, rarely has karma been so much fun! https://t.co/imsvycY7ry pic.twitter.com/75FOR9NgPC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 4, 2026

Revised Lede:



We're Witnessing a Mercy Killing.https://t.co/6nrm2gKv4z — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) February 4, 2026

The Washington Post loses $100m every year. If it continues down THAT path, it won't survive much longer.



Better hope Jeff Bezos doesn't just give the paper away, not many can sustain that type of excessive operational burn. https://t.co/vFemWN2Cwu — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 4, 2026

Never seen people lament losing their jobs while simultaneously keeping their irrepressible smugness: https://t.co/ZmCxFjEDYq — Brohio (@JimTresselJunr) February 4, 2026

"pillar of the democratic system?" 😒



Who the hell do these assholes think they are?! https://t.co/8fCPpftmRa — Big_A (@asomer) February 4, 2026

Pillar of the Democratic Party, maybe.

The Post had been bleeding readers for ages. That's why the Grahams were willing to sell it to Bezos for a mere $250M. There's no murder going on. This is the opposite of murder. This is an attempt to resuscitate a great paper made less great by the radicals and their enablers. https://t.co/Gb6QzSW5rW — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) February 5, 2026

The Washington Post isn't going anywhere. And it's now allowed on X to tell journalists to learn to code without getting suspended.

***

