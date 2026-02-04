Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Man Who Charged Cops With Knife, Consoles Him

'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 04, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who had tweeted several times in the past about defunding the police, is under fire for visiting and consoling a man who charged police officers with a knife, saying that "no family should have to endure this pain."

Advertisement

Fox News is reporting that Mamdani is calling on the district attorney not to prosecute the man and instead get him mental health treatment. 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Tuesday that he does not believe the Queens district attorney should prosecute a mentally ill man who was shot by police as he allegedly ran toward officers with a knife, arguing that the individual needs mental health treatment instead.

Jabez Chakraborty, 22, was holding a large kitchen knife and charged at the officers who responded to the emergency call from the family on Jan. 26, NYPD officials said. The officers repeatedly told him to drop it as they attempted to de-escalate the situation before one officer fired several times, striking Chakraborty, who was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"In viewing this footage, it is clear to me that what Jabez needs is mental health treatment, not criminal prosecution from a district attorney, and we are talking about a family that is enduring the kind of pain that no family should and an individual that has lived with schizophrenia for many years," the mayor said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"A person experiencing a mental health episode does not always have to be served first or exclusively by a police officer. It is important for us to have all of the options available," he added.

They should have sent a social worker in.

The ways Mamdani expresses compassion are fascinating, such as distributing blankets to the homeless, tastefully embroidered with "Courtesy of Mayor Mamdani."

You can both sympathize with and prosecute a mentally ill person who poses a danger to the public.

Advertisement

It seems to be just what he's doing. And he's succeeding marvelously.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

CRIME LAW AND ORDER MENTAL HEALTH NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

