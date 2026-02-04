Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Man Who Charged Cops With Knife, Consoles Him

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who had tweeted several times in the past about defunding the police, is under fire for visiting and consoling a man who charged police officers with a knife, saying that "no family should have to endure this pain."

Mayor Mamdani just visited a man who got shot while charging at a cop with a knife pic.twitter.com/VYbJFHPGbW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 4, 2026

Fox News is reporting that Mamdani is calling on the district attorney not to prosecute the man and instead get him mental health treatment.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Tuesday that he does not believe the Queens district attorney should prosecute a mentally ill man who was shot by police as he allegedly ran toward officers with a knife, arguing that the individual needs mental health treatment instead. Jabez Chakraborty, 22, was holding a large kitchen knife and charged at the officers who responded to the emergency call from the family on Jan. 26, NYPD officials said. The officers repeatedly told him to drop it as they attempted to de-escalate the situation before one officer fired several times, striking Chakraborty, who was then taken to a hospital in critical condition. … "In viewing this footage, it is clear to me that what Jabez needs is mental health treatment, not criminal prosecution from a district attorney, and we are talking about a family that is enduring the kind of pain that no family should and an individual that has lived with schizophrenia for many years," the mayor said at a news conference on Tuesday. "A person experiencing a mental health episode does not always have to be served first or exclusively by a police officer. It is important for us to have all of the options available," he added.

They should have sent a social worker in.

That sounds about right. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 4, 2026

The ways Mamdani expresses compassion are fascinating, such as distributing blankets to the homeless, tastefully embroidered with "Courtesy of Mayor Mamdani."

Mamdani: "Pick it up. I got you bro." — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) February 4, 2026

Mayor Mamdani is rewarding criminals for violent behavior. Disgraceful and dangerous. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 4, 2026

You can both sympathize with and prosecute a mentally ill person who poses a danger to the public.

Who would want to be a police officer under these conditions? — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) February 4, 2026

The beginning of the end of law enforcement in New York City. Sad. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) February 4, 2026

Always on the side of the criminals, never on the side of officers who protect us. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) February 4, 2026

That' all y ou need to know about this mayor's priorities. — StrifeForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@Strife4America) February 4, 2026

Rubbing it in your face in it is part of the commie playbook. They want to lower your morale to the point that you give up. — Disco Very 🔫 Constitutional Disco Pirate (@rockthatketo) February 4, 2026

It seems to be just what he's doing. And he's succeeding marvelously.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

