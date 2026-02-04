Lefty Activist Gives the Most Ironic Justification EVER for Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneap...
Hot Take: There Is Not a Serious Market for 'Hard News' for Conservatives

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 04, 2026
As Twitchy reported earlier, The Washington Post announced hundreds of layoffs on Wednesday. Executive editor Matt Murray announced during a Zoom call with employees that The Post would close its books department and shrink the number of journalists it stations overseas, while a sports columnist said the paper would also close its sports department in its "current form."

"We too often write from one perspective, for one slice of the audience." No way! Just look at the way The Washington Post covered the Steele dossier and Hunter Biden's laptop versus its coverage of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Alex Kishner, who's written for Slate, explains that there just isn't a serious market among conservatives for "hard news."

There is a serious market among conservatives for "news" — not liberal opinion disguised as news. 

Or oriented around the opposition, trying to swing the election by feeding the story of Russian collusion to the press. Those laid off can cry over the Pulitzers they won for their tireless Russian collusion stories.

The Washington Post can be slanted toward Democrats if it wants (and it has been), but in that case, blame liberals for not buying more newspapers. Certainly, there are enough Democrats in the D.C. metropolitan area to keep the paper from losing $100 million a year.

Like NPR, they're not going to cover "stories" that are just distractions.

Probably when they were reporting all of the casualty numbers provided by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

