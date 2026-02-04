Four Charged With Using 115 Stolen Identities to Collect $1 Million in Food Stamps

Dear Diary: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Jim Acosta Says He’d Fire Scott Jennings If He...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 04, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Four men in Massachusetts have been charged in a massive fraud scheme involving SNAP and stolen identities. They didn't defraud the system as much as the two Haitian nationals in Boston who ran a $7 million SNAP fraud scheme, involving fake retail stores that reportedly generated up to $480,000 per month. These four amateurs only managed to bilk the system for $1 million.

The post continues:

… Fernandez

-Roman Vequiz Fernandez, Venezuelan national

-Coralba Albarracin Siniva, Venezuelan national

The thing that never happens happened again!

Fox News reports:

Four people, including two Venezuelan citizens, used 115 stolen identities in a $1 million food stamps and pandemic unemployment fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Tuesday. 

Federal prosecutors said the suspects stole the identities from people all across the country, including six children, to obtain supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and pandemic unemployment benefits from Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington and Nevada.

The suspects also provided images of counterfeit passports and passport cards, with metadata that indicated the images were taken inside or within the immediate vicinity of El Primo Restaurant — a restaurant operated by Raul Fernandez Vicioso in Leominster, Massachusetts, federal prosecutors said. 

The SNAP benefits were used to make bulk purchases of food items, including multiple-pound packages of chicken, beef and pork, at various local wholesalers and food markets to stock El Primo Restaurant, authorities said. 

"With their supplies obtained for free through fraudulent SNAP benefits, they prepared and then sold menu items at El Primo Restaurant at a complete profit, later wiring the fraud proceeds, among other places, to individuals living in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic," the Justice Department said. 

"Massachusetts restaurateurs."

We've really been blind to how easy the system is to exploit. Even illegal immigrants can figure it out to the tune of billions of dollars.

Imagine walking off your job or out of school to march to keep ICE from detaining these people.

***

