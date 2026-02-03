Rep. Ted Lieu Desperately Asking to Be Sued by President Trump for Defamation

Judge Blocks Administration From Ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians
Brett T. | 5:15 PM on February 03, 2026
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

On Sunday, people were encouraging President Donald Trump to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah for making a defamatory joke about Trump visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island. “Get ready, Noah," Trump responded. "I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Rep. Ted Lieu has entered the "hold my beer" phase, making thinly veiled accusations about Trump raping children and threatening to kill children.

Lieu seems to think all of the attention being paid to Bill and Hillary Clinton is just a distraction from Trump's appearance in the files.

One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down
Sam J.
Trump has proven with two broadcast networks that he does not take defamation well. We don't see a lawsuit coming out of this, but it would be fun to watch.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ted Lieu. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

