Rep. Ted Lieu Desperately Asking to Be Sued by President Trump for Defamation

On Sunday, people were encouraging President Donald Trump to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah for making a defamatory joke about Trump visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island. “Get ready, Noah," Trump responded. "I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Rep. Ted Lieu has entered the "hold my beer" phase, making thinly veiled accusations about Trump raping children and threatening to kill children.

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu launches into deranged tirade: "Donald Trump is in the Epstein Files thousands of times. There are highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children and threatening to kill children." pic.twitter.com/4xApTXUiZY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 3, 2026

Lieu seems to think all of the attention being paid to Bill and Hillary Clinton is just a distraction from Trump's appearance in the files.

Trump has proven with two broadcast networks that he does not take defamation well. We don't see a lawsuit coming out of this, but it would be fun to watch.

