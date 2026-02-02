Democrats Recreate Battle of Iwo Jima Flag Raising With Somali-Looking Minnesota Flag
Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for MAGA and ICE

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 02, 2026
AngieArtist

OK, this is just a short video, and it really amounts to nothing, but it's pretty damn hilarious. Threats against MAGA and ICE are a dime a dozen on TikTok, but this woman took things a step further, showing off her kickboxing skills with the caption, "It's time to start training for MAGA and ICE." We're sorry, but we don't think ICE is going to hire you, no matter what a powerhouse you are.

Prepare yourselves, MAGA, because this is what's coming.

Don't they undergo this kind of training at their ICE Watch meetings? The first rule of ICE Watch …

Maybe she got the kicking idea from the video of Alex Pretti kicking the taillight off of an ICE vehicle.

She's actually getting quite a bit of encouragement from MAGA for doing some aerobic activity.

The crayon drawing of ice cubes is the crowning touch, though.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

