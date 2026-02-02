Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for MAGA and ICE

OK, this is just a short video, and it really amounts to nothing, but it's pretty damn hilarious. Threats against MAGA and ICE are a dime a dozen on TikTok, but this woman took things a step further, showing off her kickboxing skills with the caption, "It's time to start training for MAGA and ICE." We're sorry, but we don't think ICE is going to hire you, no matter what a powerhouse you are.

Advertisement

Prepare yourselves, MAGA, because this is what's coming.

Liberal white women are starting to TRAIN, so they can flght Conservatives and ICE agents..



I’m shaking in my boots. pic.twitter.com/kY2l056AZD — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 2, 2026

Don't they undergo this kind of training at their ICE Watch meetings? The first rule of ICE Watch …

Wait 30 seconds until she's out of breath and then you can just push her over. She's not a weeble so she will fall down. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 2, 2026

The video is only 0.11 seconds presumably because she got winded or worn out, so we're probably good — Lippy McGirk 🇺🇸 🍀 🦅 🚫DMs = instant block🚫 (@Labradoofus) February 2, 2026

Yeah she might want to do more cardio. — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) February 2, 2026

The 🧊 on the bag 😂 — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) February 2, 2026

The pure humor of color crayon ice cubes is just the ‘chefs kiss’ on this special ed video — Thoughtfare (@NextChapter) February 2, 2026

This is sad. I can't even laugh at it. — The Mockingbird (@Th3M0ckingbird) February 2, 2026

I’m actually glad to see them getting some exercise. It’ll be a boost for their mental health. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — RavenHaven (@RavenHaven01) February 2, 2026

😬



Terrifying — MegaWhat (@MegaWhat4) February 2, 2026

She is currently fighting gravity. — autorotate56 (@autorotate56) February 2, 2026

I see she’s part of MEAL Team Six. pic.twitter.com/iMhkyKc8wl — Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) February 2, 2026

Any one of those moves would be plenty of excuse for her to enjoy federal prison. — Cap’n Jim Miller🇺🇸 (@FunnyJim1965) February 2, 2026

She's battle tested 😂 — Washburne property & associates (@Washburnemarsh1) February 2, 2026

Plot twist: she inadvertently gets in shape, starts loving herself, and finds a much better life. 💪 — 🐈‍⬛🍄🌻🌞🍀♌️🎵🎶 (@kitty1967) February 2, 2026

Looks like she’s training to defend herself in prison. It’s the only place she’s going if she tries that on a federal agent. — Dot McNeill Hunter (@dottie_mcneill) February 2, 2026

I like how the sow puffs like a freight train from the simple exertion of standing upright. — Jungle Carbine (@JungleCarbine) February 2, 2026

Advertisement

She's out of breath in 3 kicks — President Ben Franklin (@framer1776) February 2, 2026

Maybe she got the kicking idea from the video of Alex Pretti kicking the taillight off of an ICE vehicle.

As someone who trains and teaches martial arts, not bad kicks for a heavy woman. — ChazF (@ChazF1965) February 2, 2026

That's not bad for an old woman who is 100 pounds overweight actually. — Progressive Shield (@ProgrsiveShield) February 2, 2026

She's actually getting quite a bit of encouragement from MAGA for doing some aerobic activity.

The crayon drawing of ice cubes is the crowning touch, though.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.