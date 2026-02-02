Coached to Be Anti-ICE by Teachers, Preschoolers Hold Anti-ICE Rally at School

AWFL Thrilled to Take in Haitian Migrant — It's Like Having Your Own...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 02, 2026
AngieArtist

Now, this isn't public school. We're pretty certain that the parents who choose to send their kids to Chloe Day School in New York know full well that the place is woke, like the famously progressive Dalton School. So we don't expect them to be the least bit bothered by their kindergarten-age children holding an anti-ICE rally. Everyone was supposed to walk out of work and school on Friday to protest ICE and the Trump administration, but it was too cold in New York for these little ones to take their protest signs outdoors, so they had their anti-ICE rally inside. Plus, the teachers wanted to join the walkout but couldn't leave the children unsupervised.

Who made the "We are stronger together" sign? These kids are too young to spell "together." But they have been coached to say that they're against ICE because "they feel angry" because "you don't like to see what?"

Talk about grooming.

"And why is it you feel angry?"

Back up. It's a public preschool?

This kind of coaching is appalling. Instead of teaching these kids the alphabet, they're teaching them to be angry. "Some of our friends are going to share what they want to see happen in our government."

***

