Coached to Be Anti-ICE by Teachers, Preschoolers Hold Anti-ICE Rally at School

Now, this isn't public school. We're pretty certain that the parents who choose to send their kids to Chloe Day School in New York know full well that the place is woke, like the famously progressive Dalton School. So we don't expect them to be the least bit bothered by their kindergarten-age children holding an anti-ICE rally. Everyone was supposed to walk out of work and school on Friday to protest ICE and the Trump administration, but it was too cold in New York for these little ones to take their protest signs outdoors, so they had their anti-ICE rally inside. Plus, the teachers wanted to join the walkout but couldn't leave the children unsupervised.

Advertisement

Who made the "We are stronger together" sign? These kids are too young to spell "together." But they have been coached to say that they're against ICE because "they feel angry" because "you don't like to see what?"

Talk about grooming.

BREAKING: Chloe Day School in New York held an anti-ICE protest at school where kindergartners held anti-ICE and anti-Trump signs



Little kids were encouraged to say they’re angry at ICE and the Trump admin for arresting criminal illegals



Crazy as hell pic.twitter.com/WnRQmyo9MK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2026

Not just crazy. Absolutely unacceptable and dangerous. — Collaborationist (@corrcomm) February 1, 2026

Defund New York. I don’t care that I live there. It’s broken under Democrat leadership. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2026

This is sickening. These kids have no idea what ICE and illegals are.



They’re being coached. — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) February 1, 2026

"And why is it you feel angry?"

The sad part is, I doubt this was a secret, the parents are complicit too.



These parents are intentionally sending their kids to be indoctrinated.



Why recruit when parents offer up tributes? — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) February 1, 2026

They claim to not indoctrinate them, then post a video like this while blatantly indoctrinating them. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 1, 2026

Remember when MLK used a bunch of innocent kindergartners to push his message for him???



Anyone??? 🦗🦗🦗 — Ryan Arthur (@Ryan_Arthur_xyz) February 1, 2026

The teachers/staff of that school need to be audited to see if they are paid protesters. They are using children as props. — DenvilleCommunity (@iDenville) February 1, 2026

Every student protest, all the way through college, works the same way as this video. — Plato’s Gooncave (@PlatosGooncave) February 1, 2026

Marxist propaganda in schools 💯 — Razvan Caraghin (@razvancaraghin) February 1, 2026

Little hostages — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) February 1, 2026

Back up. It's a public preschool?

Teach them to hate "the man" early on. Then when society absolutely won't accept them for being antisocial, they can say that they were right all along. Literally a self fulfilling prophecy. — FL4Life (@LifeFl4) February 1, 2026

Let's hope this helps leads to dismantling public school altogether.



Should be easy to build a better education system that does not include wasted education time on the desired activism of school staff. — Doff (@Doffx) February 1, 2026

Even if this is a private school it's inappropriate, but in public schools it should be illegal and any employees who orchestrate and/or promote it should be punished if not fired. — Steve Salerno ... ᴀs Eᴅᴇɴ sɪɴᴋs ᴛᴏ ɢʀɪᴇғ. (@iwrotesham) February 1, 2026

Advertisement

This kind of coaching is appalling. Instead of teaching these kids the alphabet, they're teaching them to be angry. "Some of our friends are going to share what they want to see happen in our government."

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.