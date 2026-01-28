Liberal Alerts Us to Nationwide General Strike on Friday, Like Last Friday's

Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 28, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy reported last week, protesters and even members of the clergy were preparing for a state shutdown of Minnesota on January 23. They asked employers to give employees the day off from work, students were supposed to skip school, and no one was supposed to buy anything. This was two days after the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, when millions of liberals were set to walk out of work and school at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

We didn't see much follow-up on either of those protests on X, but we're getting another chance this Friday, January 30, when liberals will skip work, school, and shopping. This isn't just Minnesota, though — this walkout is nationwide.

Good luck with that. May it have the effect on America that last Friday's general strike had on Minnesota.

Yeah, last Friday in Minnesota. But this time, they're going to bring the entire nation to a screeching halt.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

