Liberal Alerts Us to Nationwide General Strike on Friday, Like Last Friday's

As Twitchy reported last week, protesters and even members of the clergy were preparing for a state shutdown of Minnesota on January 23. They asked employers to give employees the day off from work, students were supposed to skip school, and no one was supposed to buy anything. This was two days after the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, when millions of liberals were set to walk out of work and school at 2 p.m.

We didn't see much follow-up on either of those protests on X, but we're getting another chance this Friday, January 30, when liberals will skip work, school, and shopping. This isn't just Minnesota, though — this walkout is nationwide.

BREAKING 🅱️



MILLIONS of liberals will be going on strike this Friday — they will be skipping work, school, and shopping.



Didn’t they try this last week.. lol pic.twitter.com/xwKiL4fBhC — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 27, 2026

Good luck with that. May it have the effect on America that last Friday's general strike had on Minnesota.

How will anyone know the difference if they strike? I mean, how are these losers protesting day-after-day if they have regular jobs anyway? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 27, 2026

I'm going to try and see if I can notice this. I'm going to guess not but hey, fun to watch. — TexasGunTeacher (@PracticalCarry) January 27, 2026

Is this like the 10th time this month? 😂 — Night (@nightjuice) January 27, 2026

Yeah, didn't they just do this on the 23rd? Did anyone notice it then? I didn't. — Jessie Standridge (@jessestand9) January 27, 2026

I predict we won't feel the effects too much. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) January 28, 2026

On Friday I’m gonna workout, walk my dogs, go to work, and then spend time with my family. Best country in the world. 🇺🇸 — JR (@GunnersAlive) January 28, 2026

I’ll be busy working — Ceemorecutz (@ceemorecutz) January 28, 2026

Must be nice to be able to take off of work last minute or not have to work at all. — Feisty B. (@feistybtch) January 28, 2026

Do they even have jobs? How will I notice? Will this mean I get better service at Starbucks? Oh well, another holiday for them I guess. — Thomas Hagler (@Armory_Auction1) January 28, 2026

I get the feeling I won’t notice this one either 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Casey Donahew (@caseydband) January 28, 2026

How is that different than any other day for a liberal — AnitaMagroin 👑🇺🇸 (@QueenAnitaDBS) January 28, 2026

Didn’t they just do this ?? — 🇺🇸webbdv🇺🇸 (@dena928588) January 28, 2026

Yeah, last Friday in Minnesota. But this time, they're going to bring the entire nation to a screeching halt.

