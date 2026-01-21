Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE Out

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, millions of liberals across the country were allegedly going to walk out of work and school to protest the Trump administration. It was going to be a huge wave, but we personally didn't notice anything different. You can't walk out of work if you don't work, or if you're being paid to protest.

On Friday, activists are going to try to effect a state shutdown in Minnesota. No one is going to work or go to school, and no one is going to do any shopping. Protesting is fine, though.

Here's breathless coverage from BreakThrough News (language warning):

NEW: This Friday 1/23/26 ICE protesters are planning a large march through Minneapolis with the intent to shut down businesses



Invoke the Insurrection Act NOW



“This coming Friday — We're trying to rally people together to walk the streets — shut down businesses, shut down… pic.twitter.com/MHKJ6OmRGq — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 21, 2026

…everything pretty much because we want to get ICE out of here — You have to stand up.” “You need to back up Trump. We ain't f*cking with you. Get out of Minnesota.”

ICE isn't going anywhere. Trump is not going to "back up," although he might send in more ICE agents as backup.

KARE 11 in Minneapolis reported that clergy and faith leaders urged people not to shop on Friday.

Clergy and faith leaders call on people not to shop on Friday https://t.co/YyC0TnBm2y — KARE 11 (@kare11) January 21, 2026

Jessica Hart reports:

Clergy and faith leaders are calling on the community not to work, shop, or go to school on January 23. “We ask all Minnesotans to stay home or protest peacefully as they are called to do so,” said JaNaé Bates Imari, co-executive director of ISAIAH and Faith in Minnesota They’re calling it a Day of Truth and Freedom. They’re calling on employers to give their employees the day off so they can have a day of reflection or participate in community activities. They’re planning to have a rally and march at 2 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis at The Commons. … Imam Asad Zaman with the Muslim American Society of Minnesota said corporations need to take a stand. “I would encourage corporations to pick a side, I would encourage them to pick the side of their customers, to pick the side of their employees,” Zaman said. He said he used to shop at Target, but no longer feels safe. Zaman said Jan. 23 is a consequence of companies’ silence and the fear and injuries federal agents have caused in Minnesota. “This injustice is unfair,” he said.

A march at 2 p.m. downtown. The people had better bundle up, because a winter storm is closing in.

😂😂😂 High temperature in Minneapolis on Friday will be -9 — Brian Buzzell (@propagandaiskng) January 21, 2026

It is supposed to be subzero temps on Friday, have fun. — D. Michael (@DanielMich81686) January 21, 2026

The hospitals will get full from frozen feet and hands lol. — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) January 21, 2026

But there won't be any doctors or nurses working. Hospitals will be shut down too, if they're serious.

They still have no idea how to win on ideas or policy — Bruce Sellers 🍊 (@besellers) January 21, 2026

60% of them are paid activists and don't live there. — Kim 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌟 (@kimrholmes) January 21, 2026

Funny how these poor working class people have such nice signs. Professionally made. — ChessFactor (@Chessfactor) January 21, 2026

Will the March be as big as their walk out yesterday? 🤣🤣 — Scott (@scottFL) January 21, 2026

That is absolutely ridiculous!! This will have no effect on the agents nor ICE operations. What it will do is affect all the businesses and those who work there. What a stupid idea. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) January 21, 2026

Despite the subzero temperatures, ICE will still be conducting operations in the city.

Love it, they keep pushing, find the funders. I guess they are walking into a trap. At some point, Trump will have to move. The money people will be caught. And these useful idiots will be left out to face the music by themselves. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) January 21, 2026

Let's just build a large wall around the state and let them keep the illegals. No federal money going into help them. They won't last long. — Beth Honea (@beth_honea1) January 21, 2026

I'm pretty sure they never built a building in their lives, but Trump, on the other hand, has! pic.twitter.com/4eXOYI7yeM — HeReigns (@RaybineSue87881) January 21, 2026

Seems like a good day for ICE raids, if you know where all the protesters are going to be, then you know where they won't be. I'm sure there will be things to do where there aren't. Leave the crowd control to the local and state who've made this mess in the first place. — Tintin (@Tintin1781) January 21, 2026

That's a good point. If ICE knows all of the agitators are going to be downtown at 2 p.m. Friday, they can plan their operations around it.

Who are they kidding? No one's going to be there.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

