Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE Out

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, millions of liberals across the country were allegedly going to walk out of work and school to protest the Trump administration. It was going to be a huge wave, but we personally didn't notice anything different. You can't walk out of work if you don't work, or if you're being paid to protest.

On Friday, activists are going to try to effect a state shutdown in Minnesota. No one is going to work or go to school, and no one is going to do any shopping. Protesting is fine, though.

Here's breathless coverage from BreakThrough News (language warning):

…everything pretty much because we want to get ICE out of here — You have to stand up.”

“You need to back up Trump. We ain't f*cking with you. Get out of Minnesota.”

ICE isn't going anywhere. Trump is not going to "back up," although he might send in more ICE agents as backup.

KARE 11 in Minneapolis reported that clergy and faith leaders urged people not to shop on Friday.

Jessica Hart reports:

Clergy and faith leaders are calling on the community not to work, shop, or go to school on January 23.

“We ask all Minnesotans to stay home or protest peacefully as they are called to do so,” said JaNaé Bates Imari, co-executive director of ISAIAH and Faith in Minnesota

They’re calling it a Day of Truth and Freedom. They’re calling on employers to give their employees the day off so they can have a day of reflection or participate in community activities. They’re planning to have a rally and march at 2 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis at The Commons.

Imam Asad Zaman with the Muslim American Society of Minnesota said corporations need to take a stand.

“I would encourage corporations to pick a side, I would encourage them to pick the side of their customers, to pick the side of their employees,” Zaman said.

He said he used to shop at Target, but no longer feels safe. Zaman said Jan. 23 is a consequence of companies’ silence and the fear and injuries federal agents have caused in Minnesota.

“This injustice is unfair,” he said.

A march at 2 p.m. downtown. The people had better bundle up, because a winter storm is closing in.

But there won't be any doctors or nurses working. Hospitals will be shut down too, if they're serious.

Despite the subzero temperatures, ICE will still be conducting operations in the city.

That's a good point. If ICE knows all of the agitators are going to be downtown at 2 p.m. Friday, they can plan their operations around it.

Who are they kidding? No one's going to be there.

***

