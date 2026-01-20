Millions of Liberals Were Set to Walk Off the Job on Tuesday Afternoon — Did You Notice?

This editor is writing this at 3 p.m., so he's asking business owners and managers, and professors, if they noticed staff or students walking out at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. We didn't even know that there was a nationwide walkout to protest President Donald Trump and his administration until just a couple of hours ago. They claimed that they were walking to their local congressional office to demand Trump be removed. Look, they're serious:

Hollywood actress Frances Fisher yells about “fascism” while calling for a mass walkout against the Trump “regime.”



“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!” pic.twitter.com/n30Xl89bz6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 19, 2026

We missed the heads up yesterday:

BREAKING: Millions of liberals plan to walk out of their work at 2pm tomorrow — iTamara (@Real___iTamara) January 20, 2026

Where will i get my coffee? — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 20, 2026

Coffee shops and book stores will be EMPTY — Drive for Show (@Drive_For_Show) January 20, 2026

Sounds like a great opportunity to terminate for cause. — Ron Rule (@ronrule) January 20, 2026

Zero productivity lost. — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) January 20, 2026

LOL! No one cares. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 20, 2026

To be fair do they actually work? — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) January 20, 2026

Do any of these people seriously think that a "massive" walk-out is going to end up removing the president? They really are delusional.

This is almost as powerful as when all the celebrities sang imagine for covid. — Kelly Nash🎙️ (@KellyNashRadio) January 19, 2026

This should be hillarious — SteveD (@SteveD3000) January 20, 2026

We've been keeping an eye on X to see if anyone posts videos of their protest walk-outs. We haven't seen any yet.

I don't know who any of these imbeciles are. Nor do I care.🙃 — scottie morey (@scottiemorey) January 19, 2026

Frances Fisher used to be involved with Clint Eastwood, who has aged much better. Did whoever dressed her know they were shooting a video? Bold choice.

One more failed protest. How many of these shutdowns have they had and no one notices and no impact happens. It’s just a toddler mentality They lie down and scream and the adults walk around them — Retired jeep (@JeepRetired) January 20, 2026

If we do see a video of a massive wave of liberals walking out of work or school, we'll try to post it before Trump is removed from office.

