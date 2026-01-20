Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
Millions of Liberals Were Set to Walk Off the Job on Tuesday Afternoon — Did You Notice?

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on January 20, 2026
Meme

This editor is writing this at 3 p.m., so he's asking business owners and managers, and professors, if they noticed staff or students walking out at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. We didn't even know that there was a nationwide walkout to protest President Donald Trump and his administration until just a couple of hours ago. They claimed that they were walking to their local congressional office to demand Trump be removed. Look, they're serious:

We missed the heads up yesterday:

Do any of these people seriously think that a "massive" walk-out is going to end up removing the president? They really are delusional.

We've been keeping an eye on X to see if anyone posts videos of their protest walk-outs. We haven't seen any yet.

Frances Fisher used to be involved with Clint Eastwood, who has aged much better. Did whoever dressed her know they were shooting a video? Bold choice.

If we do see a video of a massive wave of liberals walking out of work or school, we'll try to post it before Trump is removed from office.

