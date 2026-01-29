Pelosi: Trump's Statements About Ilhan Omar 'Reflect a Disturbing Lack of Understanding of Trauma'

If you've been keeping up with Twitchy posts today, and we hope you have, you'll have read our own Grateful Calvin's piece on the either staged or really poorly staged "chemical attack" on Rep. Ilhan Omar at a town hall the other night (which turned out to be apple cider vinegar). Omar told Terrence Williams to "f**k off" because he pointed out that she didn't follow any of the protocols recommended by Poison Control. Why chase the guy and then continue the town hall? "Because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life," she said. So, she was never in fear for her life.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi didn't care for President Donald Trump's claim that it was staged and Omar is a fraud, and said his statements "reflect a disturbing lack of understanding of the trauma caused by political violence."

Yeah, the guy was shot in the head at a campaign rally.

The President’s statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar reflect a disturbing lack of understanding of the trauma caused by political violence.



The impact of an attack on an individual—and on their children and family—is nothing to mock.



Anyone with even a basic sensitivity to the… https://t.co/D5Sd1eSrVN — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 28, 2026

… impact of political violence on families should know that, Mr. President.

He’s clearly never been shot with apple cider vinegar. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 28, 2026

Who wrote this? Even drunken old hag Nance couldn't have written anything this stupid. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) January 29, 2026

“a disturbing lack of understanding of the trauma caused by political violence.”



Simply amazing. pic.twitter.com/jCQZjb69oT — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 29, 2026

Tell us again about political violence. pic.twitter.com/ktGpqXP0Xq — Margaret Konert (@MargieKonert) January 28, 2026

TELL YOUR DAUGHTER.



Then apologize for every time you wished violence on others. pic.twitter.com/wAg9Ou3kM6 — Sawyer (@flippersrevenge) January 28, 2026

It’s too obvious. Sober up — Tesla Doc (@WholeTeslaShow) January 28, 2026

Ma’am it’s not too late to delete this — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) January 29, 2026

Someone did something — MichaelB 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@michaelb2551) January 29, 2026

If only she hadn’t staged it. How do we know? If anyone else had been sprayed with an unknown strong smelling substance, potentially acid, they would immediately and minimally decontaminated themselves. — Rob Hoffman (No longer redacted) (@robh279) January 29, 2026

She'd rather die than lose her dignity like that.

The lack of self awareness by the left is staggering. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) January 29, 2026

Simmer down.

Y'all shot him.

She got cider vinegar on her clothes. — Unplugged (@BeardBourbonBbq) January 29, 2026

She seemed to be unphased by the fact it could have been a deadly substance, which indicates the whole thing was staged. All you do is lie. She's going to jail. — BucephalusOne (@BucephalusOne) January 29, 2026

Which is it? Are we supposed to be sympathizing with Omar's trauma or applauding her for being a girlboss and chasing down her "attacker"?

***

