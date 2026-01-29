Pelosi: Trump's Statements About Ilhan Omar 'Reflect a Disturbing Lack of Understanding of Trauma'

Jasmine Crockett: Trump Wants to Target 'Anybody Who Has a Little Bit of...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you've been keeping up with Twitchy posts today, and we hope you have, you'll have read our own Grateful Calvin's piece on the either staged or really poorly staged "chemical attack" on Rep. Ilhan Omar at a town hall the other night (which turned out to be apple cider vinegar). Omar told Terrence Williams to "f**k off" because he pointed out that she didn't follow any of the protocols recommended by Poison Control. Why chase the guy and then continue the town hall? "Because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life," she said. So, she was never in fear for her life.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi didn't care for President Donald Trump's claim that it was staged and Omar is a fraud, and said his statements "reflect a disturbing lack of understanding of the trauma caused by political violence."

Yeah, the guy was shot in the head at a campaign rally.

… impact of political violence on families should know that, Mr. President.

She'd rather die than lose her dignity like that.

Which is it? Are we supposed to be sympathizing with Omar's trauma or applauding her for being a girlboss and chasing down her "attacker"?

***

