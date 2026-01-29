Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter) to Free Luigi Mangione

We've read the court filing, and the person who tried to free the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was neither Taylor Lorenz nor CNN's Donie O'Sullivan. As you'll remember, the two of them had a good laugh over their folk hero, Luigi Mangione. So it's especially ironic that O'Sullivan was assigned to write the piece about a man who posed as an FBI agent and went to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, claiming to have a signed court order to free Mangione.

Man arrested on charges of impersonating an FBI agent in alleged attempt to free Luigi Mangione from jail https://t.co/nM1yucZIsX — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 29, 2026

New: Feds arrested a man who showed up last night to MDC Brooklyn claiming to be an FBI agent with a court order to release a prisoner.



According to a law enforcement source, that prisoner was Luigi Mangione. pic.twitter.com/FhahTvumnB — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) January 29, 2026

Update: The guy was working at a Bronx pizzeria after moving to NYC from Minnesota for a job offer that didn’t work out, per sources.



I’m in federal court in Brooklyn waiting for him to get arraigned. — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) January 29, 2026

