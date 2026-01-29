‘Batman’ Demands Santa Clara City Council Find a Spine and Do Something About...
Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter) to Free Luigi Mangione

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 29, 2026
Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP

We've read the court filing, and the person who tried to free the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was neither Taylor Lorenz nor CNN's Donie O'Sullivan. As you'll remember, the two of them had a good laugh over their folk hero, Luigi Mangione. So it's especially ironic that O'Sullivan was assigned to write the piece about a man who posed as an FBI agent and went to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, claiming to have a signed court order to free Mangione.

Sorry, your friend didn't get sprung.

Mangione is just another killer the Left wants set free. They love their political violence.

Tags:

CRIME FBI MINNESOTA

