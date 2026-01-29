Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter) to Free Luigi Mangione

We've read the court filing, and the person who tried to free the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was neither Taylor Lorenz nor CNN's Donie O'Sullivan. As you'll remember, the two of them had a good laugh over their folk hero, Luigi Mangione. So it's especially ironic that O'Sullivan was assigned to write the piece about a man who posed as an FBI agent and went to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, claiming to have a signed court order to free Mangione.
Man arrested on charges of impersonating an FBI agent in alleged attempt to free Luigi Mangione from jail https://t.co/nM1yucZIsX— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 29, 2026
Sorry, your friend didn't get sprung.
New: Feds arrested a man who showed up last night to MDC Brooklyn claiming to be an FBI agent with a court order to release a prisoner.— Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) January 29, 2026
According to a law enforcement source, that prisoner was Luigi Mangione. pic.twitter.com/FhahTvumnB
Update: The guy was working at a Bronx pizzeria after moving to NYC from Minnesota for a job offer that didn’t work out, per sources.— Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) January 29, 2026
I’m in federal court in Brooklyn waiting for him to get arraigned.
Minnesota man. pic.twitter.com/p8ogelREJX— JWF (@JammieWF) January 29, 2026
Is there a bunch of lead in the pipes in Minnesota or what is going on up there— Not_thatBrad_guy (@Not_beachbmBrad) January 29, 2026
Minnesota. Of course.— MeliAndee (@meliandee) January 29, 2026
He's from Minnesota. Imagine that. 🤣— Doug T 🇺🇸 (@Doug_T79) January 29, 2026
Dude brought pizza cutter and a bbq fork to bust out Luigi. Amazing.— BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) January 29, 2026
One man taking on the entire NYC police dept and FBI with a bbq fork.— ImaginaryBaron (@ImaginaryBaron) January 29, 2026
Wait. He showed up with a pizza cutter??— Andy (@AndyTraenkner) January 29, 2026
The writers of the 2026 season are hitting it out of the park.— Lubdha Khandelwal (@lubdha) January 29, 2026
You can just do things— OptimisticSkeptic 🚁 (@SkepticOptimal) January 29, 2026
He could’ve gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling MDC officers— Jasmine Rice🇵🇸🇮🇹🇸🇩🇨🇩🇲🇲🇪🇹🇺🇦🇿🇦🇮🇳 (@JasmineMangione) January 29, 2026
Mangione is just another killer the Left wants set free. They love their political violence.
