Jasmine Crockett: Trump Wants to Target 'Anybody Who Has a Little Bit of Melanin in Their Skin'

We've already used our "That's Racist!" graphic today, covering Cornel West on CNN. So we'll probably have to go with a standard picture of senatorial candidate Jasmine Crockett, who ventured onto MS NOW to claim that the Trump administration wants to target "anybody who has a little bit of melanin in their skin" or "simply because they have an accent." Where were all of these people when President Barack Obama, the "deporter-in-chief," was kicking out millions of people with melanin in their skin? Those cages AOC cried over during the first Trump term? Obama built those.

THE RACE CARD IS BEING PLAYED: Due to the lack of active brain cells, ghetto trash Jasmine Crockett is yet again claiming ICE is racist.



"This administration has decided that it wants to target anybody who has a little bit of melanin in their skin or target people simply because… pic.twitter.com/aakETU95N7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 29, 2026

… of an accent." She is so INCOMPETENT that the legal status means NOTHING to her. It's all about assigning an oppressor and oppressed label to minorities to advance the far-left agenda. This is your brain on communism and drugs. Don't do drugs kids and you won't end up like Crockett.

Apparently, Democrats, including Crockett, visited the Texas facility where five-year-old Liam Ramos was being "detained." You remember — the five-year-old who was "arrested" by ICE after his illegal alien father took off on foot, leaving his son behind. The Trump administration's biggest crime was separating families, but now father and son are together. As DHS and the school superintendent reported, the boy's mother refused to open the door to let her son in.

Dumbest person ever to be in Congress. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2026

Sen. Mazie Hirono has competition.

What else is new with her. Seriously. It's all she ever does. Race bait. — Groovychick (@GroovyChick1221) January 29, 2026

That’s the only card she knows how to play — Brittany Judd (@brittany_j17739) January 29, 2026

Could we get Jazzy to point to the “white country” invaders in the caravan photos? Her argument is beyond stupid. pic.twitter.com/tkiHhEZTOv — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) January 29, 2026

When the vast majority of men who poured over the border during the Biden administration came from Central America and Africa, yeah, there's a chance the illegals ICE is looking for would have some color in their skin and an accent.

All @RepJasmine has is the race card. That's it. Every argument from her is racism. It's old. It's tired. It's untrue. She isn't the type of person that should be in public office. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) January 29, 2026

The five-year-old isn’t being “detained” (what MS NOW’s banner claims). His illegal immigrant dad ran away without him. Were ICE officers just supposed to let the little boy stay behind in the cold and freeze to death? — Lori Eubanks (@leubanks63) January 29, 2026

A majority of ICE agents are of Hispanic descent. The racist is Crockett. — Steve (@stevet_140) January 29, 2026

Calling immigration enforcement “racist” doesn’t change immigration law. — legislation (@legislationpage) January 29, 2026

Illegal invader isn't a race — juiceboxfrogger (@juiceboxfrogger) January 29, 2026

She said please just follow the law as she's pushing for people who broke the law to get here. Not everyone that came is bad but the laws are the same for good people & bad people. She's clearly clueless — Mark Anthony Carter #IFBAP (@65MarkAnthony) January 29, 2026

Why do democrats like @RepJasmine accuse others of being what they are? This woman is the biggest racist in Congress and she has some major competition. — Red Rose Lane (@rulefollower) January 29, 2026

What happened to the eyelashes is what we want to know.

***

