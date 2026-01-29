Jasmine Crockett: Trump Wants to Target 'Anybody Who Has a Little Bit of Melanin in Their Skin'

Pelosi: Trump's Statements About Ilhan Omar 'Reflect a Disturbing Lack of Understanding of...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We've already used our "That's Racist!" graphic today, covering Cornel West on CNN. So we'll probably have to go with a standard picture of senatorial candidate Jasmine Crockett, who ventured onto MS NOW to claim that the Trump administration wants to target "anybody who has a little bit of melanin in their skin" or "simply because they have an accent." Where were all of these people when President Barack Obama, the "deporter-in-chief," was kicking out millions of people with melanin in their skin? Those cages AOC cried over during the first Trump term? Obama built those.

… of an accent."

She is so INCOMPETENT that the legal status means NOTHING to her. It's all about assigning an oppressor and oppressed label to minorities to advance the far-left agenda.

This is your brain on communism and drugs. Don't do drugs kids and you won't end up like Crockett.

Apparently, Democrats, including Crockett, visited the Texas facility where five-year-old Liam Ramos was being "detained." You remember — the five-year-old who was "arrested" by ICE after his illegal alien father took off on foot, leaving his son behind. The Trump administration's biggest crime was separating families, but now father and son are together. As DHS and the school superintendent reported, the boy's mother refused to open the door to let her son in.

Sen. Mazie Hirono has competition.

When the vast majority of men who poured over the border during the Biden administration came from Central America and Africa, yeah, there's a chance the illegals ICE is looking for would have some color in their skin and an accent.

What happened to the eyelashes is what we want to know.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JASMINE CROCKETT

