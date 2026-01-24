History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech

We checked with Google to be sure that the 2026 March for Life in Washington, D.C., really happened, since the only major outlets we could find covering it were Fox News and USA TODAY. But yes, the March for Life was held on Friday, and soon-to-be new dad Vice President JD Walz addressed the crowd. Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar said that Vance's speech got very dark.

JD's March for Life speech got real dark real quick pic.twitter.com/ndGfHW3d3Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2026

OK, that is pretty dark, but a 0istory Ph.D Bret Devereaux debunked the vice president's story and an internet myth.

JD Vance's claim, that we can identify ancient brothels by mass infant remains is another example of his contempt for the truth.



He's repeating a baseless, long debunked internet myth that floated around online, because he doesn't care what is true, only what is useful to him. https://t.co/qRSQPukZIY — "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@BretDevereaux) January 23, 2026

He's citing a peer-reviewed study.



You are welcome to disagree with the findings and conclusions, but calling someone a liar and proclaiming it's just an internet myth makes you, in actuality, the liar in this case. https://t.co/3J9K46dQj4 pic.twitter.com/FDg4AooVSL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 24, 2026

One of the fun things about the internet is that you can find the peer-reviewed archeological study that the Vice President is referencing even when a PhD historian is telling you that it's a liehttps://t.co/r9V2gO6XVF). https://t.co/EC0I2XvMko — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) January 24, 2026

Now @BretDevereaux might tell you "no! That study was debunked" but it wasn't



He's just flat-out lying to you. He enjoys lying to you. He thinks it is funny that you believe him when he lies to you. He's lying not because he gains anything from it but just because he can. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) January 24, 2026

BTW, this guy is a "historian" in case you want to know why no one trusts the "experts" anymore. https://t.co/L2vzUppZz4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 24, 2026

Stupid AND ignorant. Kudos.



Vance's claim is from a peer reviewed study. Any debate regarding the findings or conclusion from the study should occur in the comments. https://t.co/hEfCMtrwbC — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 24, 2026

I bet you ran with the “mass indigenous child graves at Catholic schools” narrative in Canada, though.



(Despite the fact that that was baseless, and this is referencing a peer-reviewed study.) — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser) January 24, 2026

No bones were found after spending $8 million searching for bodies at a Residential School. Around 80 churches in Canada have been burned or vandalized since 2021 as revenge for the discovery of "mass graves" of Indigenous children at Christian schools.

What happened to believe the science? Do we disregard it when it comes to child murder now?https://t.co/ZEAGIeE7Ns — Julie (@JulieLovesFluff) January 24, 2026

You do understand that WE ALSO have access to the Internet and can disprove YOU, right??? — Cs0828 (@Cs_0828) January 24, 2026

Debunked, except for the research that shows it to be true. — steve miller (@stevemiNumbers) January 24, 2026

Do we believe the science, or the rent-a-sage?

