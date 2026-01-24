From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 24, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

We checked with Google to be sure that the 2026 March for Life in Washington, D.C., really happened, since the only major outlets we could find covering it were Fox News and USA TODAY. But yes, the March for Life was held on Friday, and soon-to-be new dad Vice President JD Walz addressed the crowd. Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar said that Vance's speech got very dark.

OK, that is pretty dark, but a 0istory Ph.D Bret Devereaux debunked the vice president's story and an internet myth.

No bones were found after spending $8 million searching for bodies at a Residential School. Around 80 churches in Canada have been burned or vandalized since 2021 as revenge for the discovery of "mass graves" of Indigenous children at Christian schools.

Do we believe the science, or the rent-a-sage?

