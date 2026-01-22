VIP
Pam Bondi Busts Out the Handcuffs: Psycho Liberals Arrested in Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 22, 2026
As Twitchy reported earlier, the liberal outrage du jour was that ICE had detained a 5-year-old. "ICE just detained a 5-year-old child," posted Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday morning. "Absolutely vile."

The Department of Homeland Security was good enough to educate Omar on what really happened. ICE was executing an operation against an illegal alien from Ecuador, who took off and ran, abandoning his child. DHS informed Omar that parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children; if not, ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates.

Gov. Tim Walz weighed in, saying there were "masked agents snatching preschoolers off the street" in Minnesota.

"Campaign of retribution"? What is this guy talking about? ICE was doing its job detaining illegals, not snatching preschoolers off the street. Were they supposed to leave the kid there unsupervised?

… approached. Our officers ensured the child was SAFE.

Lies like these, from elected officials such as yourself, put our officers at greater risk of attack.

 That's what Walz and Omar want.

He knows full well it was misleading. Like Omar bringing up the four-year-old with cancer who was "deported."

The child's mother was deported and decided to take her child with her. She can get cancer treatment in her own country.

***

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

