Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street

As Twitchy reported earlier, the liberal outrage du jour was that ICE had detained a 5-year-old. "ICE just detained a 5-year-old child," posted Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday morning. "Absolutely vile."

The Department of Homeland Security was good enough to educate Omar on what really happened. ICE was executing an operation against an illegal alien from Ecuador, who took off and ran, abandoning his child. DHS informed Omar that parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children; if not, ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates.

Gov. Tim Walz weighed in, saying there were "masked agents snatching preschoolers off the street" in Minnesota.

Minnesotans want safety. They want freedom. They want what’s best for our kids.



Masked agents snatching preschoolers off the street and sending them to Texas detention centers serves none of those purposes.



This campaign of retribution has got to stop.https://t.co/DYXvNF0SKa — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 22, 2026

"Campaign of retribution"? What is this guy talking about? ICE was doing its job detaining illegals, not snatching preschoolers off the street. Were they supposed to leave the kid there unsupervised?

Did Tim Walz acquire his reading comprehension skills at the Quality Learing Center?



This is a lie, but that’s all he seems to know how to do at this point.



This child was ABANDONED by his criminal illegal alien parent, Adrien Arias of Ecuador, who fled from our officers when… https://t.co/zv9ywFmi8C — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 22, 2026

… approached. Our officers ensured the child was SAFE. Lies like these, from elected officials such as yourself, put our officers at greater risk of attack.

That's what Walz and Omar want.

The child was abandoned by their illegal parents.



Hope this helps, Tim. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 22, 2026

This is a world-class lie and you know it. — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) January 22, 2026

Tell the truth. This little boys dad took off from law enforcement and ICE placed this kid in protective custody. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 22, 2026

This false narrative foments violence. But you know that. — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) January 22, 2026

You are trying to get people killed. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) January 22, 2026

They want transparency, they want safety from illegal aliens. They want not their money to be stolen. — Andraž Novljan (@andrazz_) January 22, 2026

Your brain is as cold and empty as a Minnesota Day Care. — AnitaMagroin 👑🇺🇸 (@QueenAnitaDBS) January 22, 2026

Misleading post. The agent accompanied the child until they could find someone to care for him.



After his parent abandoned him. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) January 22, 2026

He knows full well it was misleading. Like Omar bringing up the four-year-old with cancer who was "deported."

Deporting children with cancer.

Using a 5-year-old as bait.

Shooting moms.



ICE is beyond reform. And today the House is voting to bankroll more terror. Hell no. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2026

The child's mother was deported and decided to take her child with her. She can get cancer treatment in her own country.

Maybe that father shouldn't have abandoned his child and faced the music like an adult.



Sick of you and your propaganda. — Real Cynthia Hughes (@realpfp) January 22, 2026

***

