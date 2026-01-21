Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas

Sen. Chris Murphy, whose job is to represent Connecticut, flew to Texas on Tuesday to "investigate why people are dying in ICE detention centers." He shot a video, unshaven and with his shirt untucked, saying that he was illegally denied entry to the Dilley Detention Center … because they have something to hide. Murphy needs to come back after giving seven days' notice, not 24 hours, and he'll be escorted right in.

We got another dispatch from Texas, where Murphy had gone to an immigration court in San Antonio.

Just showed up at the San Antonio immigration court. I’m here as an observer. People are coming here for their required appearances; people following the law.



It’s 8:15am and the place is already swarming with armed ICE officers, waiting to arrest peaceful, legal immigrants. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2026

If they're legal immigrants, what are they doing in immigration court?

If they’re legal, they’re fine. — Allnoles (@HMardenborough) January 21, 2026

Stephen Miller responded:

Illegals aliens (with free lawyers) flood the courts with fraudulent asylum applications—demonstrating utter contempt for our laws & taxpayers—in order to obtain US citizenship. When those fraudulent applications are justly denied they are deported. Anything less is open borders. https://t.co/4SckJSs31G — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 21, 2026

During the Biden administration, immigrants were coached by NGOs in Mexico on how to apply for asylum. The way asylum works is that you seek it in the first country you reach; you don't get to shop around.

The free lawyers would be subsidized somehow through our taxes. — DenvilleCommunity (@iDenville) January 21, 2026

*Taxpayer funded lawyers. — Based Tech Bro 🇺🇸 (@basedtechexec) January 21, 2026

They came in illegally and should be removed quickly. Why do we have to pay for them to remain through courts and layers of red tape? We American citizens pay for this, it's insanity. — Calamity Jane (@mugsysway) January 21, 2026

We aren’t a real country if we do anything less. — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) January 21, 2026

Asylum claims should require a US Embassy or consulate sponsor to be deemed to have standing by a US court. Anything else, is a system ripe for fraudsters. Change the law and make this required, please. @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @SecRubio — RedpenFL (@RedpenFL) January 21, 2026

Any individual, and/or family members, who CAN NOT provide proper documentation MUST sign a form, be deported and await vetting. After review, phone call for re-entry. End if discussion. — NeoSovereign (@neosovereignllc) January 21, 2026

We need to consider ending “economic asylum” as a feasible claim….



I feel that unless we have no poverty or homeless of our own, we should not direct any taxpayer dollars to foreign welfare cases….



I’d like to put Americans FIRST! — Alex (@TheAlexJacob) January 21, 2026

Something must be done about those lawyers. In every other realm it's a crime to conspire to commit fraud. Why is it ok to coordinate immigration fraud?



I'm hoping the answer is because successive administrations let it, and that changes real soon. — Kamala’s 30,000 Pinocchios (@kamalapinocchio) January 21, 2026

The immigration court was "swarming with armed ICE officers" … oh, the drama. How many ICE officers in a swarm?

