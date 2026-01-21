Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas

US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Sen. Chris Murphy, whose job is to represent Connecticut, flew to Texas on Tuesday to "investigate why people are dying in ICE detention centers." He shot a video, unshaven and with his shirt untucked, saying that he was illegally denied entry to the Dilley Detention Center … because they have something to hide. Murphy needs to come back after giving seven days' notice, not 24 hours, and he'll be escorted right in.

We got another dispatch from Texas, where Murphy had gone to an immigration court in San Antonio.

If they're legal immigrants, what are they doing in immigration court?

Stephen Miller responded:

During the Biden administration, immigrants were coached by NGOs in Mexico on how to apply for asylum. The way asylum works is that you seek it in the first country you reach; you don't get to shop around.

The immigration court was "swarming with armed ICE officers" … oh, the drama. How many ICE officers in a swarm?

***

