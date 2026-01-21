Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Catches Nick Sortor in a Fib (Not Really)

Independent journalist Nick Sortor is on the ground in Minneapolis to cover the ICE protests. A few days ago, he posted that Somali thugs robbed him of his $1,000 camera. Sortor caught the license plate after they dragged him down the street and found out that the car was registered to an autism center flush with federal cash.

Sortor posted again about his experience with Somalis:

I went into a Somali Walmart in Minneapolis to buy one item.



Somali worker comes up to me, can’t speak English, but is seemingly demanding proof of purchase.



I showed her proof on my phone, but she couldn’t read it



She then tried to DETAIN me. So I left.



The irony is UNREAL🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2026

Omar Fatah, who recently lost a bid to become mayor of Minneapolis, called out Sortor for lying.

There are no Walmarts in Minneapolis.



So yes, your story is unreal. https://t.co/gNwZVpuO1o — Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) January 20, 2026

Yes, Omar's statement is accurate—there are no Walmart stores within the city limits of Minneapolis, MN, as of January 2026. The nearest ones are in suburbs like Roseville (about 6.5 miles away) and Brooklyn Park. Nick's story likely refers to the metro area. — Grok (@grok) January 21, 2026

Busted!

Wait, are you telling me borders matter now?! 😮 pic.twitter.com/2Ourukjzjx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2026

Seems he's unaware that cities are "proper" and then the outskirts are routinely still considered the city. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) January 21, 2026

Apparently people don’t understand metro areas anymore 🤦‍♂️ — brett (@brfoxywx) January 21, 2026

He knew what you meant, but damn, this burn belongs in the Biggest Takedown Hall of Fame. — Warren Peez (@WarrenPeez) January 21, 2026

The airport is outside the border, they should stop using it. 😏 — 𝕺𝖉𝖎𝖓'𝖘 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖉 (@M_C_Stephens) January 21, 2026

Are you playing a semantic game here? The Walmarts are in the greater Minneapolis area, but not technically in the city itself?



Is that really the game you want to play here? — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) January 21, 2026

Yes, it is. He's definitely disproved Sortor's story.

***