Independent journalist Nick Sortor is on the ground in Minneapolis to cover the ICE protests. A few days ago, he posted that Somali thugs robbed him of his $1,000 camera. Sortor caught the license plate after they dragged him down the street and found out that the car was registered to an autism center flush with federal cash.
Sortor posted again about his experience with Somalis:
I went into a Somali Walmart in Minneapolis to buy one item.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2026
Somali worker comes up to me, can’t speak English, but is seemingly demanding proof of purchase.
I showed her proof on my phone, but she couldn’t read it
She then tried to DETAIN me. So I left.
The irony is UNREAL🤣
Omar Fatah, who recently lost a bid to become mayor of Minneapolis, called out Sortor for lying.
There are no Walmarts in Minneapolis.— Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) January 20, 2026
So yes, your story is unreal. https://t.co/gNwZVpuO1o
@grok Is this true?— andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) January 21, 2026
Yes, Omar's statement is accurate—there are no Walmart stores within the city limits of Minneapolis, MN, as of January 2026. The nearest ones are in suburbs like Roseville (about 6.5 miles away) and Brooklyn Park. Nick's story likely refers to the metro area.— Grok (@grok) January 21, 2026
Busted!
Wait, are you telling me borders matter now?! 😮 pic.twitter.com/2Ourukjzjx— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2026
Not a single Walmart, you say?! https://t.co/2vLAkZm5io pic.twitter.com/xWIox38Bhl— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 21, 2026
Seems he's unaware that cities are "proper" and then the outskirts are routinely still considered the city.— GiGi (@ChristySimm23) January 21, 2026
Apparently people don’t understand metro areas anymore 🤦♂️— brett (@brfoxywx) January 21, 2026
January 21, 2026
He knew what you meant, but damn, this burn belongs in the Biggest Takedown Hall of Fame.— Warren Peez (@WarrenPeez) January 21, 2026
The airport is outside the border, they should stop using it. 😏— 𝕺𝖉𝖎𝖓'𝖘 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖉 (@M_C_Stephens) January 21, 2026
Are you playing a semantic game here? The Walmarts are in the greater Minneapolis area, but not technically in the city itself?— Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) January 21, 2026
Is that really the game you want to play here?
Yes, it is. He's definitely disproved Sortor's story.
***
