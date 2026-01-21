'ICE Out': Minneapolis Kennel Employee Leaves Nasty Note on Border Patrol K-9's Feed...
Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Catches Nick Sortor in a Fib (Not Really)

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Independent journalist Nick Sortor is on the ground in Minneapolis to cover the ICE protests. A few days ago, he posted that Somali thugs robbed him of his $1,000 camera. Sortor caught the license plate after they dragged him down the street and found out that the car was registered to an autism center flush with federal cash.

Sortor posted again about his experience with Somalis:

Omar Fatah, who recently lost a bid to become mayor of Minneapolis, called out Sortor for lying.

Busted!

Yes, it is. He's definitely disproved Sortor's story.

***

Tags:

MINNESOTA

