Illegal Who Swore He Wasn’t Going Back to Haiti Still in the US a Year Later

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 19, 2026
Fox News

Well, this is discouraging. Remember that Haitian illegal alien who was taken into custody a year ago … the one who yelled out the car window that he wasn't going back to Haiti? According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, he's still here. So is Maryland dad Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Columbia graduate student and Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil. They're all still walking around in the United States. Garcia is posting cringe TikTok lip sync videos; that's how concerned he is.

…  order, I’m told he continues to use every legal avenue & appeal to try to avoid deportation.

He is currently detained by ICE at a facility in Louisiana. 

We witnessed him get arrested by ICE in Boston on 1/22/25.

Just short of a year, and he doesn't appear to be anywhere close to being deported.

It's true. These people are here ILLEGALLY. Get them out.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

