Illegal Who Swore He Wasn’t Going Back to Haiti Still in the US a Year Later

Well, this is discouraging. Remember that Haitian illegal alien who was taken into custody a year ago … the one who yelled out the car window that he wasn't going back to Haiti? According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, he's still here. So is Maryland dad Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Columbia graduate student and Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil. They're all still walking around in the United States. Garcia is posting cringe TikTok lip sync videos; that's how concerned he is.

How long & complicated can the deportation process be?



Remember this Haitian gang member w/ 17 convictions who went viral for yelling “Fuck Trump, Biden forever” during my embed with ICE Boston 1 year ago?



He’s still in ICE custody in the US.



Despite having a deportation… pic.twitter.com/04djlXBls3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 19, 2026

… order, I’m told he continues to use every legal avenue & appeal to try to avoid deportation. He is currently detained by ICE at a facility in Louisiana. We witnessed him get arrested by ICE in Boston on 1/22/25.

Just short of a year, and he doesn't appear to be anywhere close to being deported.

Who is paying his attorney fees? Or is the ACLU representing him? — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) January 19, 2026

He should’ve been long gone by now. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) January 19, 2026

Democracy is magical because a retarded Haitian gang member can illegally enter your country and now taxpayers are forced to babysit him for eternity after some judge from the Tatooine Circuit issues a ruling about why deporting him violates the Constitution https://t.co/zn56eQKgTu — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 19, 2026

Dump him on a plane anyway. His due process is getting a window seat to whatever country he goes to. pic.twitter.com/xW9T7a4SrN — R T (@RDog861) January 19, 2026

It's not over until the illegal alien wins.



We need to uproot the current immigration system, which is a conspiracy against democratic governance, root and branch. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 19, 2026

They've been trying to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia for almost a year now, and he's still in Maryland eating tacos and sipping margaritas.



The DOJ is failing us left, right, and center.



Impeach @AGPamBondi — Dandelion (@FellTolla) January 19, 2026

Democrats talk about “orderly immigration,” but cases like this show the reality: endless loopholes, no urgency, and zero accountability. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) January 19, 2026

Not acceptable. — Ben Coleman (@RealBenColeman) January 19, 2026

Released 17 times. That makes the judges his partners in crime. — John Adams (@Train_Saver) January 19, 2026

Deport them. Never let them come back. Screw their multiple hearings. — TheJFKReport (@TheJFKReport) January 19, 2026

The current administration needs to figure out how the Obama administration was able to get it done so quickly. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) January 19, 2026

We act like such a beta country. — Skye Luque 🇺🇸 (@skyeluque) January 19, 2026

It's true. These people are here ILLEGALLY. Get them out.

