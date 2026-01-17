State Department Announces It Will Terminate All Foreign Aid to Somalia

This only makes sense. As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Walter Curt and DataRepublican announced that, according to reports, Somalis had moved $700 million in cash through the Minneapolis airport over a period of two years. Where did all of that money come from, anyway? Well, it's not coming from the federal government, according to The Post Millennial:

US State Department announces all foreign aid to SOMALIA will be terminated https://t.co/Qj1FxEzgVa — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 17, 2026

Hayden Cunningham reports:

The State Department is permanently ending foreign assistance to Somalia after the country’s government destroyed a warehouse containing 76 metric tons of US-donated food. Earlier this month, authorities at Mogadishu port demolished a World Food Programme emergency response warehouse at the direction of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Federal Government of Somalia. The demolition was carried out without prior coordination with donor countries, including the United States. A diplomatic cable from the US Embassy in Somalia dated January 6 said the action “likely resulted in the destruction of these emergency food supplies,” and noted that the decision had been approved by the country’s president. Because of the demolition, an additional 1,650 metric tons of food commodities that were scheduled to arrive earlier this month were instead stored at an alternative warehouse.

This sounds familiar, like the UN aid sent to help the "starving" Gazans that languished in warehouses.

Well, duh. Their suitcases full of cash dwarfed the official foreign aid anyway. — John Paul Harmon (@johnpaulharmon) January 17, 2026

Most foreign aid to Somalia flows through carry-on luggage at the Minneapolis airport — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) January 17, 2026

We’re actually due a huge refund from Somalia. — J J Younger (@JJYounger2) January 17, 2026

Think they’ve already been paid — Gigi (@smcdermont) January 17, 2026

Let’s just make sure the spigot’s been permanently closed.



I don’t think we even wanna know how much money has been siphoned from our country over the years and funneled into their country illegally.🙅🏽🙃 — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) January 17, 2026

About freaking time. I think they’ve stolen enough from us. — Linda Kamal (@RedactaLatina) January 17, 2026

Somalia has enough of our money! — Lizbeth (@dinahgirl88) January 17, 2026

Why are we giving them money to begin with? — Mark J Vinton (@MarkJVinton) January 17, 2026

They owe us a big IOU. — Kathy Stahl (@kathy_stah53205) January 17, 2026

They owe us for taking Ilhan Omar off their hands.

Cool, but why were we giving them anything in the first place? — Tyrone (@BjergTy) January 17, 2026

Great now do every other country — BoglahamDrinkin (@BoglahamDrinkin) January 17, 2026

It's time that the mighty European Union steps up and becomes the world's caretaker. We're done.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

