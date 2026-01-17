VIP
No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist...
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbo...
Pro-Illegal Groups Advise Against Blowing Whistles So as Not to Trigger Trauma Responses...
VIP
Minnesota DFL Party Trips Over an Old Tweet About Trump While Slamming DOJ...
Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged...
Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and...
Can President Trump Make Minneapolis Great Again?
Bill Melugin Profiles a Few More MN 'Neighbors' Tim Walz and Jacob Frey...
Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump...
Jim Acosta Helps Dems Make the Pivot to 'JD Vance Is Worse Than...
Lying Blind: Dem Ilhan Omar Says She Didn’t See That a Criminal Illegal...
White Noise: Singing Religious Radicals Target Minneapolis Retail Store Over ICE Arrest
Hold Them Accountable: DOJ Probe Into Walz/Frey for Shielding Illegals and Threatening ICE
Criminal Illegal Alien Walks Free After Ramming ICE Vehicles Head-On: Seattle Jury Says...

State Department Announces It Will Terminate All Foreign Aid to Somalia

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on January 17, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This only makes sense. As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Walter Curt and DataRepublican announced that, according to reports, Somalis had moved $700 million in cash through the Minneapolis airport over a period of two years. Where did all of that money come from, anyway? Well, it's not coming from the federal government, according to The Post Millennial:

Advertisement

Hayden Cunningham reports:

The State Department is permanently ending foreign assistance to Somalia after the country’s government destroyed a warehouse containing 76 metric tons of US-donated food.

Earlier this month, authorities at Mogadishu port demolished a World Food Programme emergency response warehouse at the direction of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Federal Government of Somalia. The demolition was carried out without prior coordination with donor countries, including the United States.

A diplomatic cable from the US Embassy in Somalia dated January 6 said the action “likely resulted in the destruction of these emergency food supplies,” and noted that the decision had been approved by the country’s president. Because of the demolition, an additional 1,650 metric tons of food commodities that were scheduled to arrive earlier this month were instead stored at an alternative warehouse.

This sounds familiar, like the UN aid sent to help the "starving" Gazans that languished in warehouses.

Recommended

Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY
Doug P.
Advertisement

They owe us for taking Ilhan Omar off their hands.

It's time that the mighty European Union steps up and becomes the world's caretaker. We're done.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY
Doug P.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbors
Brett T.
Pro-Illegal Groups Advise Against Blowing Whistles So as Not to Trigger Trauma Responses in POC
Brett T.
Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and Gettysburg'
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump Voters With the Sound Off
Doug P.
Minnesota DFL Party Trips Over an Old Tweet About Trump While Slamming DOJ Probes of Walz and Frey
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY Doug P.
Advertisement