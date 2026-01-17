Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place...
Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 17, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

One of the reasons Donald Trump managed to win all seven swing states during the election is that he had promised mass deportation on the campaign trail, after four years of an open border under Joe Biden. If his supporters have a problem with his deportation policy, it's that it's not happening fast enough. Over 10 million illegals entered the country under the Biden administration. And yet we can't even seem to deport one Maryland dad.

Axios reported on Friday that Trump's advisors are worried about the erosion of support for his immigration policies.

Axios reports:

The internal GOP polling that alarmed some Trump insiders was completed at the end of December, days before an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis.

  • 60% of independent voters and 58% of undecided voters said Trump was "too focused" on deporting illegal immigrants, the poll viewed by Trump's team found.
  • 33% said Trump was primarily deporting law-abiding people, as opposed to criminals.

Two public surveys released this week — one from CNN, another from YouGov — found that most Americans said the agency was making U.S. cities less safe.

  • Another poll done for the Associated Press after Good's death found that just 38% of Americans now approve of Trump's immigration policies.

If only the mainstream media were to report on some of the "neighbors" that ICE is taking into custody. Nah, it still wouldn't matter. Liberals don't want anyone touched … they want everyone left alone, regardless of immigration status or convictions.

We voted for mass deportations and haven't changed our minds. We just we they were faster.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

