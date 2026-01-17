Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement

One of the reasons Donald Trump managed to win all seven swing states during the election is that he had promised mass deportation on the campaign trail, after four years of an open border under Joe Biden. If his supporters have a problem with his deportation policy, it's that it's not happening fast enough. Over 10 million illegals entered the country under the Biden administration. And yet we can't even seem to deport one Maryland dad.

Axios reported on Friday that Trump's advisors are worried about the erosion of support for his immigration policies.

🚨Private GOP polls show Trump immigration collapse…top aides worried and want to roll Stephen Miller…Trump unnerved by images but so far holding firm…@MarcACaputo @axiosalex https://t.co/21mDYW0uZE — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) January 16, 2026

Axios reports:

The internal GOP polling that alarmed some Trump insiders was completed at the end of December, days before an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis. 60% of independent voters and 58% of undecided voters said Trump was "too focused" on deporting illegal immigrants, the poll viewed by Trump's team found.

33% said Trump was primarily deporting law-abiding people, as opposed to criminals. Two public surveys released this week — one from CNN, another from YouGov — found that most Americans said the agency was making U.S. cities less safe. Another poll done for the Associated Press after Good's death found that just 38% of Americans now approve of Trump's immigration policies.

If only the mainstream media were to report on some of the "neighbors" that ICE is taking into custody. Nah, it still wouldn't matter. Liberals don't want anyone touched … they want everyone left alone, regardless of immigration status or convictions.

I could be wrong but this 1000% reeks of what establishment GOP would claim in order to be able to return to their favorite and impotent approach of doing nothing about mass uncontrolled migration. (The main issue Trump ran on and won the popular vote on.) https://t.co/7b8PYDikN7 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2026

Giving up on immigration would end the party — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) January 17, 2026

I’ve reached the point of cynicism where I don’t believe an ounce of these polls or a word of these stories. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 17, 2026

For any of this 'private polling' to be true then the US would have to be the one outlier jurisdiction where people want less immigration enforcement & more illegal immigration ... think how likely that is? — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 17, 2026

The polls are likely true, and they point to people being scared of what has to be done. Now the choice is either rip off the Band-Aid and do it quickly or don't do it at all and lose slowly, in a humiliating fashion. — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) January 17, 2026

This is a psyop — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) January 17, 2026

We want more enforcement and arrests. — J Ford Sunderland (@sunderland_ford) January 17, 2026

ICE is the only government department actually doing their job. We could abolish 90% of the rest. — Tonka (@JoshuaTonka56) January 17, 2026

The unnerved Trump voter doesn't exist. — NICE UP AND DOWN (@niceupanddown1) January 17, 2026

Trump is not unnerved. He is a patriot and is trying to save our country. There will be pain before it gets better. He is not weak and will not fail in this. @POTUS — LadyC (@NCLadyC) January 17, 2026

We voted for mass deportations and haven't changed our minds. We just we they were faster.

