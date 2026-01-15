Star Trek Is Now Even Worse Than When Stacey Abrams Guest-Starred as President of Earth

Minnesota State Representative Posting the Locations of Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 15, 2026
Let's get away from Minnesota for a moment and lose ourselves in the final frontier. This editor is no Trekkie, but he did enjoy watching reruns of the original series back in the early '70s. He does not know anything other than the original series and the first two movies … not even Star Trek: The Next Generation, which some consider the best iteration of the franchise.

There was a huge, flashing sign showing how far Star Trek had fallen back in 2022, when rightful Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams had a cameo on Discovery as President of United Earth.

Could the franchise go lower? As our own Gordon K. reported in December, there's yet another series, this one called Starfleet Academy and focusing on the younger set. Check out this John Hughes-style poster:

It premieres today? We're already getting clips from the show, and it looks like a DEI nightmare.

Too much toxic masculinity.

And the show was considered progressive when it aired back in 1966. How is this franchise still alive?

***

