Star Trek Is Now Even Worse Than When Stacey Abrams Guest-Starred as President of Earth

Let's get away from Minnesota for a moment and lose ourselves in the final frontier. This editor is no Trekkie, but he did enjoy watching reruns of the original series back in the early '70s. He does not know anything other than the original series and the first two movies … not even Star Trek: The Next Generation, which some consider the best iteration of the franchise.

Advertisement

There was a huge, flashing sign showing how far Star Trek had fallen back in 2022, when rightful Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams had a cameo on Discovery as President of United Earth.

Could the franchise go lower? As our own Gordon K. reported in December, there's yet another series, this one called Starfleet Academy and focusing on the younger set. Check out this John Hughes-style poster:

🚨 BREAKING - New Star Trek: #StarfleetAcademy Poster!



The first season of the new #StarTrek live-action series premieres January 15th on Paramount+



🖖 Will YOU be watching? pic.twitter.com/xRdeHfboRD — Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) December 4, 2025

It premieres today? We're already getting clips from the show, and it looks like a DEI nightmare.

Star Trek cadets are now required to get DEI training from an obnoxious lesbian



Yes, this is real pic.twitter.com/qDFp1dfDiO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2026

😡 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2026

This scene just fills me with so much existential dread.

I can't... and I will not acknowledge that this is Star Trek. One of my favorite franchises reduced to feminist DEI slop — Emerald Apple (@AI_EmeraldApple) January 15, 2026

This is literally the worst thing I've ever seen — Jeremy Wick (@jecwick) January 15, 2026

Captain Kirk would've been kicked out... — AP on 𝕏 (@AntiPar2ival) January 15, 2026

Too much toxic masculinity.

This show is so bad they are giving away the first episode on YouTube. — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) January 15, 2026

DEI destroys all it touches.



It must be extirpated. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 15, 2026

I don’t know how they manage to top themselves on how terrible their slop is. It’s truly ascended beyond parody. — Sun Optimist (@CristusVictor) January 15, 2026

Wow, that Star Trek training sounds like it's shaking things up. Can't wait to see how this impacts the fandom! — NoBanks Nearby 👉 hellomaite.com (@NoBanksNearby) January 15, 2026

More people have viewed and interacted with this tweet than actually watched the show. There’s a message there somewhere. — HVAC Barclay (@BigDickBarclay) January 15, 2026

Holy shit this is not parody? — Mr. Nobody (@MmisterNobody) January 15, 2026

Good grief! This looks like leaked from a North Korean torture chamber. — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) January 15, 2026

Advertisement

Of all the shows I'll never watch, I'll never watch this one the most. — Fascist Colonizer (@FacistColonizer) January 15, 2026

No. Just no.

Beam me down.

I'll take my chances on the planet's surface. 👽 — BoDeep (@BoDeepest) January 15, 2026

I made it 32 seconds. — Brian (@brianinIdaho) January 15, 2026

And the show was considered progressive when it aired back in 1966. How is this franchise still alive?

This show has 11 executive producers https://t.co/mbtzMfa9zQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!