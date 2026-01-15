Man Who Stole Rifle From FBI Vehicle During Minneapolis Rioting Arrested

As we reported earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent out a video message on Thursday afternoon assuring Minnesotans that their state would "remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace" in a nation of increasing cruelty. He also urged citizens to record atrocities by ICE to be used as evidence in future prosecutions."If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record," he said.

Nick Sotor took out his phone during a riot in Minneapolis the other night and captured this on the island of peace.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing



I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle.



PLEASE SHARE and HELP IDENTIFY this POS.



I have forwarded this… pic.twitter.com/7rwfIsN7v6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters tied a TOW ROPE to a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and RIPPED IT OUT with a pickup truck, as Minneapolis PD REFUSED to respond



THIS IS UNSUSTAINABLE



DHS agents are SITTING DUCKS



WE NEED MARINES HERE NOW! Locals are BEGGING for relief, 47! pic.twitter.com/v88fqedOOV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

We have some good news to report. Sotor told Laura Ingraham that the man who stole the rifle out of the FBI vehicle had been arrested.

🚨 BREAKING: I am pleased to confirm the ATF and DOJ executed an ARREST WARRANT for the man I caught on video stealing an FBI rifle out of a car during the Minneapolis riots last night



Raul Gutierrez, 33, a member of the LATIN KINGS gang, has a lengthy rap sheet.



Great work to… pic.twitter.com/WBvYf3x1gX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 16, 2026

"… the ATF, DOJ, and FBI for capturing this guy so quickly!"

Here's another member of his gang. pic.twitter.com/OLZDV5fRLu — Albert Latham (@albert1776) January 16, 2026

He really does. Where are CNN and MS NOW with their camera trucks?

Speaking of arrests, we reported on January 7 that anti-ICE rioters in Minneapolis had marched to the Diana E. Murphy federal courthouse and smashed the glass doors after trying to force their way in. They got the guy who kicked the window in, too.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel just announced they’ve CAPTURED the rioter who broke windows and attempted to BREACH the federal courthouse in Minneapolis last week



Georgio James-Jones is now being held in federal custody.



MORE OF THIS! 🔥



🎥 @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/5AZWIfkOX1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

That's more footage of the island of peace that is Minnesota.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

