VIP
New York Times Reporter Gets Nothing From Kurt Schlichter but Contempt
'I HOPE I'm Wrong'! Tom Homan Warns Walz & Frey What Might Be...
Minnesota State Representative Posting the Locations of Federal Law Enforcement Officers
VIP
Frey's Defiance: Wants Police to Battle ICE – Trump Must Invoke the Insurrection...
Alienation of Affection: Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Affair Amid U2, Taylor Swift, and...
Blinded 'Dare to Struggle' Member Who Rushed Cops Says Doctors Say It's a...
Star Trek Is Now Even Worse Than When Stacey Abrams Guest-Starred as President...
Gov. Tim Walz Assures Us Minnesota Will Remain an 'Island of Decency'
While Walz & Frey Call Protesters 'Protecting Neighbors,' DHS Reveals Criminal Illegals Am...
Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl
Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges —...
'Bad Decision'! Ron DeSantis Reminds Anti-ICE Mobs Why Florida Is NOT Tim Walz's...
Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and...
Nick Shirley Exposes a SHOCKING Cash-Smuggling Scheme at U.S. Airports — Tim Walz is...

Man Who Stole Rifle From FBI Vehicle During Minneapolis Rioting Arrested

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on January 15, 2026

As we reported earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent out a video message on Thursday afternoon assuring Minnesotans that their state would "remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace" in a nation of increasing cruelty. He also urged citizens to record atrocities by ICE to be used as evidence in future prosecutions."If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record," he said.

Advertisement

Nick Sotor took out his phone during a riot in Minneapolis the other night and captured this on the island of peace.

We have some good news to report. Sotor told Laura Ingraham that the man who stole the rifle out of the FBI vehicle had been arrested.

Recommended

Alienation of Affection: Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Affair Amid U2, Taylor Swift, and MDMA-Fueled Trysts
justmindy
Advertisement

"… the ATF, DOJ, and FBI for capturing this guy so quickly!"

He really does. Where are CNN and MS NOW with their camera trucks?

Speaking of arrests, we reported on January 7 that anti-ICE rioters in Minneapolis had marched to the Diana E. Murphy federal courthouse and smashed the glass doors after trying to force their way in. They got the guy who kicked the window in, too.

Advertisement

That's more footage of the island of peace that is Minnesota.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alienation of Affection: Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Affair Amid U2, Taylor Swift, and MDMA-Fueled Trysts
justmindy
'I HOPE I'm Wrong'! Tom Homan Warns Walz & Frey What Might Be Next After Tomorrow's Trump Meeting
Doug P.
Blinded 'Dare to Struggle' Member Who Rushed Cops Says Doctors Say It's a Miracle He's Alive
Brett T.
Minnesota State Representative Posting the Locations of Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Brett T.
Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl
Brett T.
Star Trek Is Now Even Worse Than When Stacey Abrams Guest-Starred as President of Earth
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Alienation of Affection: Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Affair Amid U2, Taylor Swift, and MDMA-Fueled Trysts justmindy
Advertisement