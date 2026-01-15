Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and Greenland

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, The Atlantic's David Frum observed that President Donald Trump was letting Iranian protesters die "while preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades." (Narrator: Trump was not preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades.) Yes, Trump has an interest in acquiring Greenland for the United States, but he is trying to negotiate a purchase, not preparing to invade.

The Danes have nothing to worry about, though, as French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will participate in Operatic Arctic Endurance, and the first French military elements are already on their way.

À la demande du Danemark, j’ai décidé que la France participera aux exercices conjoints organisés par le Danemark au Groenland, l’Opération Endurance Arctique.



De premiers éléments militaires français sont d'ores et déjà en chemin. D'autres suivront. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 14, 2026

Google translates that as:

At the request of Denmark, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland, Operation Arctic Endurance. The first French military elements are already on their way. Others will follow.

Ha ha.

Oh wow! I wonder if the French could beat their surrender record from WW2 if there was a conflict? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 15, 2026

The American troops in Greenland say hi!



If you think they are intimidated by any of you, you are mistaken. — Gary P Jackson #Conservative (@gary4205) January 15, 2026

Non, they say, "Bonjour!"

Is the first French military element a croissant? — definitely not advice (@notadvice) January 15, 2026

BREAKING: France surrenders during joint exercise despite no enemies being present — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 15, 2026

This is so gay lol — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) January 15, 2026

Waving a white flag in the snow isn't going to help anything. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) January 15, 2026

Won’t deploy troops to Ukraine to fight Russia but will fight America. Some “ally”. Enjoy the Islamic takeover of your nation. Maybe we’ll have better relations with them. — Unfiltered Artist (@EmpireEnjoyer3) January 15, 2026

There’s about 15 EU dudes there. The US has a military base with 20 times that. Fuck off, cheese eating surrender monkey. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 15, 2026

Please keep your military off soon-to-be American territory. Thank you. — VIJAL (@0xVIJAL) January 15, 2026

Hilarious how you guys act all tough when it comes to imaginary threats.



If you really thought you'd be having a conflict with the US you'd be scared shitless. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) January 15, 2026

Wait

France has a military — Leonardo Cardona (@shadowsdad123) January 15, 2026

That half dozen people you're sending will really send a message. — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) January 15, 2026

Other NATO allies are reportedly sending troops to Greenland to help with Operation Arctic Endurance.

Number of military personnel European countries are sending to Greenland Per Reuters/Bloomberg



🇩🇪 Germany: 13

🇳🇴 Norway: 2

🇬🇧 UK: 1 pic.twitter.com/8qYxWKCWfx — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) January 15, 2026

Fine. Challenge accepted.



I’ll pick our team. — 18 Decimals (@Linklevosstwins) January 15, 2026

What you people purposely misunderstand, is that these are only the ones planning the actual troop deployments. — Tomi 🇺🇦🇫🇮🇪🇺 (@TallbarFIN) January 15, 2026

Yes, Macron said that others will follow. Operation Arctic Endurance is a go. As we reported on Wednesday, Denmark is reportedly deploying an "advance command" to Greenland ahead of a large force from the army, in addition to aircraft from the Royal Danish Air Force.

