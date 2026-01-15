Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges —...
Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and Greenland

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 15, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, The Atlantic's David Frum observed that President Donald Trump was letting Iranian protesters die "while preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades." (Narrator: Trump was not preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades.) Yes, Trump has an interest in acquiring Greenland for the United States, but he is trying to negotiate a purchase, not preparing to invade.

The Danes have nothing to worry about, though, as French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will participate in Operatic Arctic Endurance, and the first French military elements are already on their way.

Google translates that as:

At the request of Denmark, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland, Operation Arctic Endurance.

The first French military elements are already on their way. Others will follow.

Ha ha.

Non, they say, "Bonjour!"

Other NATO allies are reportedly sending troops to Greenland to help with Operation Arctic Endurance.

Yes, Macron said that others will follow. Operation Arctic Endurance is a go. As we reported on Wednesday, Denmark is reportedly deploying an "advance command" to Greenland ahead of a large force from the army, in addition to aircraft from the Royal Danish Air Force.

***

