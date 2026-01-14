David Frum Says Trump Allows Iranian Protesters to Die While Preparing to Kill Danish NATO Comrades

As our own Just Mindy reported on Wednesday afternoon, delegations from Greenland and Denmark arrived at the White House to discuss President Donald Trump's desire to obtain Greenland for its mineral and strategic resources. Danish Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov had this to say just last week:

Denmark will not hand over Greenland even if the USA threatens us with nuclear weapons.



I am not saying this to stump our chest and try to be tough. We are small and no match for the USA. We know that. But we are not doing it under any circumstances. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) January 10, 2026

We don't think Trump is going to threaten Denmark with nuclear weapons. But apparently, Denmark is enlisting several nations to expand its military exercises:

Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and France will participate alongside Denmark to expanded military exercises in Greenland. Scoop with @victor__jack and @lundayfunday https://t.co/XBcsiMnWCT — Laura Kayali (@LauKaya) January 14, 2026

Now we're intimidated.

Denmark is reportedly deploying an "advance command" to Greenland ahead of a large force from the army in addition to aircraft from the Royal Danish Air Force. David Frum read that and observed that Trump will let Iranian anti-regime protesters die "while preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades." Does that mean Frum wants Trump to send troops into Iran? People cried when he took the initiative and blew up their nuclear enrichment facilities.

Is the king of Denmark preparing to kill American invaders? That's what it sounds like.

Trump lets Iranian freedom marchers die while preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades. https://t.co/9W9Dcj8AtQ — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 14, 2026

trump not in fact preparing to kill danish nato comrades. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 14, 2026

Yawn. So predictable David. — matt lamb (@matlamb74) January 14, 2026

“I just make shit up” David Frum — JoeyJoJoPoker (@JoeyJoJoPoker) January 14, 2026

You are such an incredible piece of fetid pig shit. — Fallen Leaf Capital (@ConfusedSW) January 14, 2026

Trump talked about buying Greenland — and you twisted that into a false claim that he wants to invade Greenland by force.https://t.co/v0uWfkkKRM — Framework Investment | A³C³E (@FrameworkWisely) January 14, 2026

Dude...you are at maximum escalation of hyperbole. Whatever you are huffing, I'd put the cap back on and step away from it. — John Tammes (@john_tammes) January 14, 2026

Bookmarking this one. You have outdone yourself. — Rusty Shackleford (@RustyShack53052) January 14, 2026

Have a Snickers there Dave 🙄 — Jeff B 🇨🇦 (@JeffBursey) January 14, 2026

You can just say things — Alex D. 📎 (@AlexDowlen) January 14, 2026

I seriously doubt the Danish army which is 1/4 the size of the NYC police department is getting ready to fight the US. — todd stuart (@StuartTodd50281) January 15, 2026

Take it easy you hyperbolic clown — Ziggy (@ZigZagZig13) January 14, 2026

this is the dumbest take I've read in a long time — Bob (@BobJudu) January 14, 2026

This is a deranged take, completely devoid of reality and greater geopolitical consequence. This is a dangerous level of narcissism and TDS. — Maple Syrup Maga 🍁🇺🇸 (@TheDitko83) January 14, 2026

Dane here. You are an idiot. Denmark is trying to live up to the military obligations it promised in 2019 but never delivered. Consider opening a hot dog stand, you know nothing about the military. — Not Gladys or Phyllis (@ThoughtMiss) January 14, 2026

If you actually believe that the US is "preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades," you should check yourself into a mental hospital.



If you don't believe it & you're saying it for clicks, you should delete your account. — Super Sean, Legit Boss (@DONKINGDONOSO) January 14, 2026

What's Frum's plan for Iran? They got awfully bent out of shape when we captured Maduro in Venezuela.

***

