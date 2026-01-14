TRIGGERED: Here's the Kind of Shrieking That ICE Agents Have to Put Up...
Independent Woman Ambassador Allie Coghan on Her Lawsuit and Greek Life Nightmare
Protester Says Officers Shot Him in the Face at Close Range With Non-Lethal...
Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data...
House Oversight Posts Audio and Video From Hillary Clinton's Deposition (When's the Arrest...
Bluesky Takes a Shot at X While Recognizing It as the 'Global Town...
Illegal Tries to Ram His Way Out of ICE Vehicle Blockade; One Officer...
Here's How Seriously ANOTHER Dem Takes Their Warning About Devastation Climate Change Will...
VIP
Democrats' Perfect Spokesman: Guy Who Struggles with English Demands We Abolish Border Cop...
Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant
MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell: 'Every Video From Every Angle' Shows Renée Good Posed...
State Dept. Pauses Visa Processing From Countries Whose Migrants Take Welfare at ‘Unaccept...
Sen. Josh Hawley Asked This Doctor If Men Can Get Pregnant and She...
Pramila Jayapal Rewrites American History—Here’s Who Actually Built the Country

David Frum Says Trump Allows Iranian Protesters to Die While Preparing to Kill Danish NATO Comrades

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 14, 2026
Twitter

As our own Just Mindy reported on Wednesday afternoon, delegations from Greenland and Denmark arrived at the White House to discuss President Donald Trump's desire to obtain Greenland for its mineral and strategic resources. Danish Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov had this to say just last week:

Advertisement

We don't think Trump is going to threaten Denmark with nuclear weapons. But apparently, Denmark is enlisting several nations to expand its military exercises:

Now we're intimidated.

Denmark is reportedly deploying an "advance command" to Greenland ahead of a large force from the army in addition to aircraft from the Royal Danish Air Force. David Frum read that and observed that Trump will let Iranian anti-regime protesters die "while preparing to kill Danish NATO comrades." Does that mean Frum wants Trump to send troops into Iran? People cried when he took the initiative and blew up their nuclear enrichment facilities.

Is the king of Denmark preparing to kill American invaders? That's what it sounds like.

Recommended

Protester Says Officers Shot Him in the Face at Close Range With Non-Lethal Weapon
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

What's Frum's plan for Iran? They got awfully bent out of shape when we captured Maduro in Venezuela.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DENMARK DONALD TRUMP GREENLAND MILITARY NATO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Protester Says Officers Shot Him in the Face at Close Range With Non-Lethal Weapon
Brett T.
TRIGGERED: Here's the Kind of Shrieking That ICE Agents Have to Put Up With All Day
Brett T.
Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant
Grateful Calvin
House Oversight Posts Audio and Video From Hillary Clinton's Deposition (When's the Arrest?)
Doug P.
Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data Leak
Brett T.
Illegal Tries to Ram His Way Out of ICE Vehicle Blockade; One Officer Hospitalized
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Protester Says Officers Shot Him in the Face at Close Range With Non-Lethal Weapon Brett T.
Advertisement